"He is aiming to score at least 400-500 runs, but that's not his role"- Mohammad Kaif on Hardik Pandya's batting in IPL 2022

Mohammad Kaif feels Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya's ideal role will be that of a finisher. The all-rounder has promoted himself to the number four position in the batting order to take on more responsibility.

His batting promotion has come at a cost, with his strike rate dropping to 122.61. This resulted in his team's first loss against SunRisers Hyderabad. Former Indian middle-order batter Kaif reckons Pandya is better off playing as a finisher.

It is a role he has played for Team India and the Mumbai indians in the past.

Speaking to Sportskeeda on the show 'SK Match ki Baat', Kaif explained why the GT captain has promoted himself up the order.

"Hardik Pandya has decided to give himself more time at the crease this season. His role was different for Mumbai and for India and that's why he scored just 1500 runs in 98-99 IPL games. He is aiming to score at least 400-500 runs this season. But I don't feel that's his role. His role is of a finisher who bats in the last five overs."

When you lose because of batting, there will be a change: Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif is concerned about GT opener Matthew Wade's form this season. The Australian batter has scored just 56 runs and is slowing down the team at the top of the order.

Kaif feels it is time for GT to try Wriddhiman Saha or Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the opening slot in place of Wade.

"They can replace Wade with either Saha of Gurbaz, who has great T20 numbers. You generally don't change the team and back a player when you're winning. But when you lose a game because of your batting, it's certain that there will be a change."

Canberra 80* @Unstoppable_49



Matthew Wade - 56 [4 inns]

Pat Cummins - 60 [2 inns] Runs scored in #IPL 2022:-Matthew Wade - 56 [4 inns]Pat Cummins - 60 [2 inns] Runs scored in #IPL 2022:- Matthew Wade - 56 [4 inns]Pat Cummins - 60 [2 inns]

Mohammad Kaif also expressed his excitement for the upcoming encounter between GT and Rajasthan Royals, where several players in both teams are in fine form.

Mohammad Kaif is excited for the encounter between GT and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday as a number of players on both sides are in fine form. He added:

"Very happy with the way Gujarat have performed so far. Hardik Pandya is captaining the team well and scoring runs. Shami and Ferguson are bowling well. But Rajasthan is also playing really well and looking balanced in both batting and bowling. Buttler has already hit a hundred, Hetmyer is in good from. They have Chahal, Boult, Prasidh who are bowling well. This is a brilliant match."

Shubhman Gill's blisterous form at the top combined with Rahul Tewatia's explosive hits at the end has covered the cracks on GT's batting woes. However, it could end up being exposed against the world-class bowling attack possessed by the Royals.

Edited by Diptanil Roy