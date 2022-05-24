"He has the capability of bringing people along for the ride" - RCB's Mike Hesson on Faf du Plessis' leadership skills

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Director of Cricketer Operations Mike Hesson recently spoke about the impact that Faf du Plessis has had on the team in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

In a video shared by the franchise, Mike Hesson mentioned that the management wanted Faf du Plessis to contribute to the team's culture while captaining them. He stated that the veteran batter is perfectly suited for the leadership role as he also likes to build a strong culture.

He added that du Plessis has developed a great camaraderie with senior players as well as the team's youngsters. Hesson revealed that the RCB thinktank has a set plan for the next three years and the ex-South Africa captain has played a huge role in identifying the same.

Mike Hesson said:

"It was not about Faf coming in and putting his stamp, but him coming in and contributing to the culture. The word culture is often overused and is often based around performance. But for me, the culture happens first. It's something that is quite hard to define and it's more about how you react under pressure and Faf is big on that. He's big on creating a legacy as well.

"We have got a set thing in place for the next three years. He also has the capability of bringing people along for the ride, which I think is really important. Virat Kohli is also a key part of that. All the young guys love Faf because he cares for them. He sits with them and tries to get to know them. He does it organically and it's not fake."

du Plessis was roped in by the Bangalore-based franchise at the IPL 2022 auction for ₹7 crore. The RCB thinktank appointed him as the new captain of the team ahead of this year's cash-rich league.

He has done a fine job as a leader in his first year with the side. RCB finished fourth in the points table after the league stage, thus making the cut for the all-important playoffs.

RCB to take on LSG in IPL 2022 Eliminator

Bangalore will battle it our against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator of the tournament. The highly-awaited contest between the two star-studded sides will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 25.

RCB, who are still in search of their maiden championship title, will be looking to come up with a dominant performance against KL Rahul's Lucknow as they look to advance to Qualifier 2.

Watch Mike Hesson's full video here:

Edited by Arjun Panchadar