"He doesn't give batters time now" - Piyush Chawla highlights reason behind Kuldeep Yadav's improved performances in IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Kuldeep Yadav has made a stunning comeback to form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) following a couple of underwhelming seasons. Veteran leg spinner Piyush Chawla recently stated that increasing his pace is the key reason for Kuldeep's improved performance.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Piyush Chawla pointed out that the left-arm unorthodox spinner has been bowling a bit faster lately. He reckoned that while Kuldeep had many variations up his sleeve, he wasn't able to trouble the batters earlier due to bowling too slow.

With the added pace, Chawla feels, it has now become difficult for batters to go on the backfoot against the DC spinner. He explained:

"Kuldeep Yadav was earlier struggling with his pace. He has got the skills along with a number of variations. But the pace at which he was bowling, the batters were able to adjust easily. They were able to come on the backfoot when he used to bowl length deliveries. If he looked to negate that, then he was bowling way too full."

Chawla continued:

"While he has just marginally increased his pace, it has made a huge difference. Batters now cannot get on the backfoot that easily. They cannot play the pull even if they rock back. Apart from pace, his trajectory has also been good. He doesn't give batters time now."

Kuldeep has emerged as a top performer with the ball for the Capitals in this year's IPL. With 13 wickets to his name, he is currently the leading wicket-taker for his side in the latest edition of the T20 league.

"DC management has backed Kuldeep Yadav and that has worked" - Piyush Chawla

Chawla also said that the DC think-tank has shown faith in Kuldeep Yadav's abilities and the same has reaped dividends for them. He highlighted how Glenn Maxwell got the better of Kuldeep during their clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The veteran leg-spinner noted that despite an expensive over, DC captain Rishabh Pant backed the wrist spinner to bowl one more over. This ultimately led to Maxwell's dismissal.

The 33-year-old added that Yadav can still make certain improvements when it comes to his non-bowling arm. However, he feels that those changes cannot be made during the competition.

Chawla added:

"His non-bowling arm used to go wider. It has improved a bit now and there's still scope for improvement. I have even spoken to him about this. But you can't make these changes in the middle of a season. But he will surely get better at it. He has also worked hard on his strength. The management has backed him and that has worked. Against RCB, he was taken to the cleaners by Glenn Maxwell. Still, Rishabh Pant entrusted him to bowl another over and he ultimately got Maxwell out."

Meanwhile, Kuldeep had an off-day during his team's recent fixture against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday. He failed to claim a single wicket and went on to concede 40 runs from his three overs. But this setback doesn't detract from the quality bowling he has done so far in the tournament.

