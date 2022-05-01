"He will have to score runs" - Aakash Chopra urges DC captain Rishabh Pant to contribute more with the bat 

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has stated that Rishabh Pant's form with the bat is going to be key for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). He wants the wicketkeeper-batter to contribute more with the willow in his team's upcoming fixture.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Rishabh Pant hasn't been consistent in his performances so far this season. He suggested that a team cannot achieve success if the skipper is struggling.

He further added that Pant needs to make some improvements as a captain as well. Chopra opined that the 24-year-old erred by not making spinner Kuldeep Yadav bowl his full quota of four overs in their previous clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Chopra said:

"Rishabh Pant will have to score runs. If the captain doesn't do well, things aren't going to work for the team. And speaking about his captaincy, he should have given Kuldeep his fourth over in their last game. He had picked up four wickets from three overs. It's like declaring when somebody is on 99."

Rishabh Pant has managed 192 from eight matches in IPL 2022. The left-handed batter is yet to play an impactful knock and is still in search of his maiden half-century.

Meanwhile, DC have played eight matches in this year's cash-rich league. They have managed four wins and as many losses so far in the competition and are sixth in the IPL points table.

Rishabh Pant and Co. will be seen in action later today when they take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 45th match of the season.

"There's no need for LSG to have nine bowling options" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra also reckoned that LSG should consider adding an extra batter to their playing XI for their upcoming clash against DC.

The former cricketer mentioned that the team has a lot of bowling options in their lineup and hence can afford to replace one of them with a genuine batter like Manish Pandey or Manan Vohra.

He added:

"LSG are playing one batter short and are going with an extra bowler. There's no need for them to have nine bowling options. They can add one more batter in their playing XI. Manish Pandey or Manan Vohra can come in place of someone."

The KL Rahul-led side have struggled to find a suitable candidate for their No.3 spot. While they have tried the likes of Manish Pandey and Krishnappa Gowtham in that position, the two haven't been able to cement their places in the starting XI.

They sent Deepak Hooda up the order in their most recent outing. The right-handed batter impressed in his new role, scoring 34 runs from 28 deliveries. He is expected to bat at No.3 for LSG in their forthcoming clash against DC as well.

The Lucknow-based side have secured six victories from their nine matches in this year's cash-rich league. They currently occupy the third spot in the IPL points table.

