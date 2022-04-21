IPL 2022: Hrithik Shokeen age, salary, hometown and T20 stats

Hrithik Shokeen received his maiden IPL cap ahead of the Mumbai Indians' match against the Chennai Super Kings in the 2022 season. The Mumbai-based franchise made three changes to their playing XI for the first El Clasico of the tournament.

Rohit Sharma informed at the toss that Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams and Shokeen replaced Tymal Mills, Fabian Allen and Murugan Ashwin. Explaining the thought process behind picking the uncapped Shokeen for this big match, Sharma said:

"We wanted an off-spinner with four left-handers in their side, that's why Shokeen is in."

Shokeen played an impressive knock of 25 runs under pressure on his IPL debut. He hit three fours before losing his wicket to Dwayne Bravo.

In the bowling department, Shokeen bowled an economical four-spell of 0/23. He almost dismissed Robin Uthappa caught and bowled but the catch was not clean, giving Uthappa a life.

Speaking of Shokeen, here are some interesting things you need to know about the new Mumbai Indians star.

Hrithik Shokeen Age

Shokeen was born on August 14, 2000. As of April 21, 2022, he is 21 years and 250 days old.

Salary

Mumbai Indians signed Shokeen at his base price of ₹20 lakhs at the IPL 2022 mega-auction. The uncapped all-rounder will receive a ₹20 lakh salary in his first season.

Hometown

While Shokeen is playing for the Mumbai-based franchise in the IPL, his hometown is Delhi.

Hrithik Shokeen Stats

Shokeen is yet to play domestic cricket at the senior level. He has represented India U-23 and India Emerging Teams in the past. In eight List-A games, Shokeen has picked up eight wickets and scored 24 runs.

Interestingly, he managed to aggregate more runs on his IPL debut than he did in his three List-A innings.

LIVE POLL Q. Can Hrithik Shokeen be the game-changer for MI in IPL 2022? Yes No 5 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar