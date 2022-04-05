"Hum nahi sudharenge!" - Fans slam SRH's tactics as they choke against LSG in IPL 2022

The likes of Nicholas Pooran and Washington Sundar couldn't quite provide the finishing kick to Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) chase as the Men In Orange failed to win their second game of the IPL 2022 season against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Despite losing two quick wickets in the powerplay, SRH consolidated their chase. With four overs to go and six wickets in hand, they looked favorites to win the game. However, wickets fell in a cluster and the Hyderabad-based franchise fell short by 12 runs.

Fans on Twitter slammed the Sunrisers' think tank for their tactics, especially questioning their decision to send Aiden Markram ahead of Pooran when spinners were operating and leaving Abdul Samad for too late in the chase.

Here are some of the reactions:

READY TO RISE 🦅🦅🦅🦅 @Sunrisers_Hyd If Kane, Markram, pooran, tripathi, Sundar, Shepherd can't win u matches with bat then it's a real shame If Kane, Markram, pooran, tripathi, Sundar, Shepherd can't win u matches with bat then it's a real shame

Static_357 @Static_a357 SRH overreacting to the other day. Sent Pooran when ball was swinging which predictably backfired last time around and Markram when spinners are operating now. Doesn’t make sense. SRH overreacting to the other day. Sent Pooran when ball was swinging which predictably backfired last time around and Markram when spinners are operating now. Doesn’t make sense.

Sagar @sagarcasm Last year SRH were at the bottom of the table and this year they are at the bottom of the table. Talk about consistency. Last year SRH were at the bottom of the table and this year they are at the bottom of the table. Talk about consistency.

#SRHvLSG Markram ambling along here vs spin... unsurprisingly. Last over of powerplay (when the second wicket fell) was as good a time as any to bring Nicholas Pooran in. Such a train wreck this SRH side. Markram ambling along here vs spin... unsurprisingly. Last over of powerplay (when the second wicket fell) was as good a time as any to bring Nicholas Pooran in. Such a train wreck this SRH side.#SRHvLSG

Abdullah Hammad @abdullahhammad4 I think SRH thinktank are severely underpaid though.

No way such an experienced bunch of guys are taking these decisions while being in their senses.

Imagine sending Markaram vs spin, pooran vs pace and then sending samad at the end after match is in a crisis situation.

clowns I think SRH thinktank are severely underpaid though.No way such an experienced bunch of guys are taking these decisions while being in their senses.Imagine sending Markaram vs spin, pooran vs pace and then sending samad at the end after match is in a crisis situation.clowns

Prashanth S @ps_it_is SRH needed 41 off 24 with a well set Pooran and Sundar batting and Samad and Romario left to come in. They have managed to lose this game by 12 runs at the end. SRH needed 41 off 24 with a well set Pooran and Sundar batting and Samad and Romario left to come in. They have managed to lose this game by 12 runs at the end.

Abdullah Hammad @abdullahhammad4 Only SRH can make KLol look good as a captain.

Battle of frauds won by smileson by a huge margin.

One of the worst middle and lower order ever assembled.

Bunch of rookies who are still developing and couple of openers batting at 4,5.

Glad tiktokia left them. Only SRH can make KLol look good as a captain.Battle of frauds won by smileson by a huge margin.One of the worst middle and lower order ever assembled.Bunch of rookies who are still developing and couple of openers batting at 4,5.Glad tiktokia left them.

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Holder bowling LSG to a win over SRH would be funny. Not as much as if Warner or Rashid do later, but for now Holder bowling LSG to a win over SRH would be funny. Not as much as if Warner or Rashid do later, but for now 😁

Vigilante @vigil_nte SRH next game against CSK SRH next game against CSK https://t.co/FvdoVjytvL

srikrishna 🏏 @1998Srikrishna @gurkiratsgill Nailed it. "If SRH are smart", they haven't acted smart since the last season. Poor last season, average auction, not utilising the players to their potential. @gurkiratsgill Nailed it. "If SRH are smart", they haven't acted smart since the last season. Poor last season, average auction, not utilising the players to their potential.

☣ @bccinl This man is bigger than SRH btw This man is bigger than SRH btw https://t.co/KqEb8bbAws

Pushkar 🐑 @musafir_hu_yar , Srh should be banned for making her sad. Can't see this cutie sad, Srh should be banned for making her sad. Can't see this cutie sad😤, Srh should be banned for making her sad. https://t.co/nVayVr04Ew

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Watching SRH matches is the only coping mechanism for me so far this season. Thank you for sticking together SunTv bros. Watching SRH matches is the only coping mechanism for me so far this season. Thank you for sticking together SunTv bros.

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire CSK vs SRH this Saturday at DY Patil Stadium. Pay per view. It's the match of the season. Will CSK ruin yet another weekend or will SRH make Kavya Maran dissolve the franchise? 5 more days to find out. Winner swaps 5 bowlers with the losing team. (Bravo and Pretorius excluded). CSK vs SRH this Saturday at DY Patil Stadium. Pay per view. It's the match of the season. Will CSK ruin yet another weekend or will SRH make Kavya Maran dissolve the franchise? 5 more days to find out. Winner swaps 5 bowlers with the losing team. (Bravo and Pretorius excluded).

Sharukh @StanMSD CSK vs SRH on this Saturday.

Finally Some One will their First game ! CSK vs SRH on this Saturday.Finally Some One will their First game ! https://t.co/Th4jp09nVP

Dave @CricketDave27 So if SRH went with the batting order they used game 1 today nearly all their batsmen would have had ideal entry points 🤣 muddled thinking in play already. Probably errors a team with a leader chosen specially for his captaincy shouldn’t be making tho… So if SRH went with the batting order they used game 1 today nearly all their batsmen would have had ideal entry points 🤣 muddled thinking in play already. Probably errors a team with a leader chosen specially for his captaincy shouldn’t be making tho…

Abhinandan @Abhinandan673 One more team added in this club... For MI , CSK & SRH this season... One more team added in this club... For MI , CSK & SRH this season...👇👇 https://t.co/jJhecCxghp

6 innings, 193 runs, 110.3 SR, 32.2 avg.



since thn -



9 innings, 172 runs, 97 SR, 21.5 avg.



? Double standards?



#IPL2022 #Warner was dropped and removed from Captaincy after -6 innings, 193 runs, 110.3 SR, 32.2 avg. #Williamson since thn -9 innings, 172 runs, 97 SR, 21.5 avg. #SRH ? Double standards? #Warner was dropped and removed from Captaincy after -6 innings, 193 runs, 110.3 SR, 32.2 avg. #Williamson since thn -9 innings, 172 runs, 97 SR, 21.5 avg.#SRH? Double standards? #IPL2022

IPL 2022 @iplthebest What an amazing bottling by SRH. Bottled a winnable game.



But for the second game in a row, dew didn't make a difference in the second innings. That spray is definitely working. What an amazing bottling by SRH. Bottled a winnable game.But for the second game in a row, dew didn't make a difference in the second innings. That spray is definitely working.

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy Kane Williamson is proper Tuktuk player with some off-days when he plays at strike rate above 120..So count him as Senior Academy Member Kane Williamson is proper Tuktuk player with some off-days when he plays at strike rate above 120..So count him as Senior Academy Member 😎

Nicholas Pooran, Sundar kept SRH in the chase until Avesh Khan turned it around

Although LSG recovered well from being 27/3 to finish at 169/7 in their 20 overs, the Sunrisers bowlers still did a fantastic job of restricting the opposition to a manageable total on what looked like a good pitch for batting.

Despite the openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma showing promise by playing some good strokes, both were sent back to the pavilion. SRH also lost another big wicket of Aiden Markram, but Rahul Tripathi was batting well and was keeping the required run rate in check.

Nicholas Pooran struggled initially and at one point had scored just four runs from ten balls. However, with Tripathi's wicket, Pooran needed to up the ante and the 26-year-old obliged, smashing three fours and a couple of sixes.

With 33 runs required from the last three overs, SRH would have fancied their chances of getting their first points on the board. However, Avesh Khan turned the game on its head by picking up the big wickets of Pooran and Abdul Samad off consecutive deliveries.

With 16 runs needed off the last over, Jason Holder had the responsibility of bowling to a well-set Washington Sundar and Romario Shepherd, who had just found the middle of his bat.

However, the former West Indies captain showed all his experience and picked up three wickets, conceding just three runs. The Sunrisers will rue some of the decisions they made and will need to bounce back soon to avoid a repeat of last season.

