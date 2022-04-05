"Hum nahi sudharenge!" - Fans slam SRH's tactics as they choke against LSG in IPL 2022

The likes of Nicholas Pooran and Washington Sundar couldn't quite provide the finishing kick to Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) chase as the Men In Orange failed to win their second game of the IPL 2022 season against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
Despite losing two quick wickets in the powerplay, SRH consolidated their chase. With four overs to go and six wickets in hand, they looked favorites to win the game. However, wickets fell in a cluster and the Hyderabad-based franchise fell short by 12 runs.
Fans on Twitter slammed the Sunrisers' think tank for their tactics, especially questioning their decision to send Aiden Markram ahead of Pooran when spinners were operating and leaving Abdul Samad for too late in the chase.
Here are some of the reactions:
Nicholas Pooran, Sundar kept SRH in the chase until Avesh Khan turned it around
Although LSG recovered well from being 27/3 to finish at 169/7 in their 20 overs, the Sunrisers bowlers still did a fantastic job of restricting the opposition to a manageable total on what looked like a good pitch for batting.
Despite the openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma showing promise by playing some good strokes, both were sent back to the pavilion. SRH also lost another big wicket of Aiden Markram, but Rahul Tripathi was batting well and was keeping the required run rate in check.
Nicholas Pooran struggled initially and at one point had scored just four runs from ten balls. However, with Tripathi's wicket, Pooran needed to up the ante and the 26-year-old obliged, smashing three fours and a couple of sixes.
With 33 runs required from the last three overs, SRH would have fancied their chances of getting their first points on the board. However, Avesh Khan turned the game on its head by picking up the big wickets of Pooran and Abdul Samad off consecutive deliveries.
With 16 runs needed off the last over, Jason Holder had the responsibility of bowling to a well-set Washington Sundar and Romario Shepherd, who had just found the middle of his bat.
However, the former West Indies captain showed all his experience and picked up three wickets, conceding just three runs. The Sunrisers will rue some of the decisions they made and will need to bounce back soon to avoid a repeat of last season.