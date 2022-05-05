×
"I feel like how the guys in the movie Lagaan felt" - Harshal Patel on RCB's crucial win over CSK in IPL 2022

Harshal Patel ended with figures of 3-35 against CSK (PC: IPL Twitter)
Modified May 05, 2022 11:10 AM IST
News

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler Harshal Patel expressed his delight following a hard-earned win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Faf du Plessis-led side emerged victorious by 13 runs at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Patel was at the heart of the victory after being adjudged as player of the match for his spell of 3/35. The right-arm pacer was influential in the dying stages of the second innings, claiming the wickets of Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, and Dwaine Pretorius.

RCB v CSK, Dressing Room Celebrations The smiles and laughter returned & the players celebrated the win with the customary victory song. We also asked Maxi, Harshal, Siraj and the coaches about last night’s win against CSK.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB https://t.co/uW5hl7b4ko

Comparing the win to the one with the cult-classic Bollywood movie Lagaan, Patel said on RCB Match Day:

"The win is very satisfying, I feel like how the guys in the movie Lagaan felt after they won the game and rain started falling. It was a drought for the team and myself as well. Really happy that we are over that now."

The 31-year-old has 13 wickets from 10 matches in IPL 2022 at an economy of 7.79.

Patel's wickets in the death overs were crucial for RCB to end their three-match losing streak. The franchise will be hopeful of gathering some momentum as the league stage of the tournament heads towards its business end.

"Believe in me, I will make a comeback" - RCB pacer Mohammad Siraj

After being retained by the franchise after IPL 2021 alongside Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, a lot was expected from Mohammad Siraj. However, the ongoing season has not gone according to plan for the right-arm pacer. With only eight wickets from 11 matches at an economy of 9.48, Siraj is struggling to find rhythm.

Back to winning ways on Derby Day! 👊🏻🤩Extremely crucial 2️⃣ points in the bag. ✅ Let’s take this momentum forward now! 🙌🏻#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBvCSK https://t.co/mxqVACaRcE

Admitting that he is far from happy with his own set of performances, Siraj said:

"These two points are very important for us. Our momentum was broken last time by CSK and now we hope to regain momentum by defeating them. We are happy with the two points but I am not happy with my performance. I have not lived up to the expectations of the fans, but believe in me, I will make a comeback."
RCB will next face SRH at the Wankhede Stadium in a day encounter on May 8 (Sunday).

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
