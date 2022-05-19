"I am not finding any self-worth or value in what I do on the field" - Virat Kohli on his poor form in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli has faced arguably his worst IPL season with the bat this year. The 33-year-old has managed to score just 236 runs in 13 games at a modest average of 19.67.

His inconsistency has been one of the main reasons why RCB haven't yet qualified for the playoffs. However, Virat Kohli has ensured that his lean patch doesn't affect him mentally or bog him down as the season is not over yet.

Speaking on the Star Sports show, 'Inside RCB', Kohli explained how this phase of his career has helped him look at life differently, saying:

“Whatever I have experienced in this phase or in the past as well, one thing I can vouch for is that I have never valued myself more as a person. Because I'm experiencing now that there is a big sense of the identity that's created by the world for you, which is far more different and so far away from the reality of you as a human being."

Kohli stressed that although he was not letting his on-field performances affect him, that didn't mean that his drive to play the game passionately was over. On this, he said:

"I'm actually in the happiest phase of my life. I am not finding any self-worth or value in what I do on the field. I'm way past that phase. This is a phase of evolution for me. Not to say that I don't have the same drive, my drive will never die down. The day my drive goes away, I'll not be playing this game."

Virat Kohli on his inputs to new RCB captain Faf du Plessis

Virat Kohli did not captain the RCB team this season for the first time in nine long years. However, the 33-year-old was certainly a part of the leadership group that helped Faf du Plessis lead the side more comfortably.

Kohli spoke about how he gives his honest inputs to the RCB captain and how he relishes this new role for his franchise. He stated:

“To be honest, it's different. I won't say it's hard because it's something that you're involved in regularly. So, the good thing is that my relationship with Faf has always been good. Even on the field, when Faf is on the outfield and I am inside, I make sure to look after the fielding angles and the placement, so he's given me the liberty to adjust wherever I feel that there's a need, but always keeping him in the loop obviously."

RCB face a do-or-die encounter against the Gujarat Titans tonight and will hope that Virat Kohli has saved his best in their last league game.

