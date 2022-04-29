"I am not going to do the Mankad unless the guy is properly cheating" - LSG all-rounder Marcus Stoinis 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Marcus Stoinis recently revealed that he would not Mankad a batter. He stated that he would rather warn the non-striker if he is backing too much and ask him to stay in the crease.

The Aussie cricketer made these remarks in a video shared by LSG on their social media handles. Stoinis was asked if he would run the non-striker out before delivering the ball if the competition was on the line.

He responded by stating that he would not dismiss anybody in this manner unless the batter was intentionally cheating. Stoinis said:

"I am not going to do the Mankad unless the guy is properly cheating. I'd probably tell him off first and ask him to stay in the crease."

Marcus Stoinis was accompanied by Manish Pandey and Quinton de Kock in the video. The three cricketers were asked to name a celebrity they wanted as a follower on their Instagram account. Stoinis revealed that he is fond of MMA star Conor McGregor and would like it if the Irishman followed him.

Manish Pandey, on the other hand, named India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the person he would want as a follower on the platform. South Africa's Quinton de Kock picked legendary golfer Tiger Woods as his preferred choice.

Watch the full video here:

"We do have a song but we need our specialist singer to perform it" - Quinton de Kock on LSG's celebratory song

Quinton de Kock revealed that the LSG players have a song that the team sings after winning matches. The keeper-batter mentioned that the song is Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline'.

However, de Kock added that they have tweaked the lyrics a little bit and added things related to their team in it. He stated:

"We do have a song but we need our specialist singer to perform it. It is the Sweet Caroline but with a bit of LSG stuff in it. It's pretty much the same song with just a few different things."

The Lucknow-based side are scheduled to take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 42nd match of the season. The contest is set to begin from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards on Friday at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

