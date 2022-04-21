"I look forward to the clash against my best friend" - Dwayne Bravo on playing against Kieron Pollard in IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo spoke about the prospect of facing Kieron Pollard once again. The two Caribbean aces will clash when the two most decorated teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) take on each other on Thursday.

There is always some friction when the charismatic duo face each other on the field. Driven by their competitive spirit, it has given rise to numerous incidents involving spirited banter.

After a glittering 15-year career, Pollard decided to retire from international cricket on Wednesday, April 20.

Speaking about facing the all-rounder in the El Clasico of the IPL, the CSK veteran said in a video released by the franchise:

"Some stats came up and I was asked who was the player I dismissed the most among the 500 T20 wickets, and I did not know. Then it so just happened to be Pollard."

He continued:

"I always look forward to that clash, called as the El Clasico of the IPL and I look forward to it now and I look forward playing aganst my best friend, Polly."

The West Indian pair shared the dressing room once in the IPL. The duo were part of the Mumbai Indians squad in 2010, where they reached the final. Bravo was roped in by CSK in the 2011 auction while Pollard continued with the five-time champions.

"You pack your bags, you're going home" - Dwayne Bravo on the infamous airplane gesture

One of the most memorable on-field moments between Bravo and Pollard came during the IPL 2012 Eliminator. The CSK all-rounder put the final nail in MI's coffin with the wicket of Pollard and walked alongside him while making an airplane gesture.

Speaking about the incident, the 38-year-old said:

"In that particular season, CSK were struggling to qualify and MI had already qualified. I remember, we needed two teams to lose in order for us to qualify, and we had played our last game in Delhi. So, I was in my hotel and Pollard sent me a text message and said, 'pack your bags, you're going home'. So, at that time, Ithere is nothing I could have done."

The all-rounder continued:

"We happened to qualify and we had to play Mumbai Indians in the knockouts. So, we fly to Bangalore, and then we bat first and after I got Pollard out, it was then I made the gesture, you pack your bags, you're going home."

CSK will take on MI in a crucial encounter at the DY Patil Stadium.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava