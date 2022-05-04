IPL 2022: "I haven't performed the way I wanted to" - RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj has been honest and forthright in assessing his sub-par performance in IPL 2022 so far.

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of Bangalore's crucial match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday (4 May), the speedster admitted that he hasn't been able to perform as per his team's expectations.

The 28-year-old stated that he's focused on setting things right by taking wickets in the powerplay and "setting the tone for the team," saying:

"I haven't performed the way I wanted to. What the team wants from Siraj, I haven't been able to do that so far. I am focussing my preparation on my role which is to get wickets in the powerplay and set the tone for the team. That's my plan."

He acknowledged that he hasn't been able to show the consistency required to fulfill his role, adding that he'll improve on it by bowling in the right areas in the powerplay overs. The right-arm pacer remarked:

"My role is to deliver in the powerplay and at the death. I think my consistency hasn't been up to the mark. I'll try my best to bowl at one spot in the powerplay. Even if I get hit for runs with the batter hitting a good shot then also it's not a big deal because he's here to play as well. But I will try and bowl consistently on spot.

He has picked up eight wickets from 10 matches this season. His average, which read just over 32 last year, has dropped to 44.63. His improved economy rate (6.79) was one of the takeaways from IPL 2021, but it has now soared to 9.39.

RCB have been the least penetrative bowling outfit in IPL 2022. Their entire bowling attack has managed to pick up just nine wickets in the first six overs, with Siraj claiming four of them. In comparison, table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) have taken 21 wickets during the powerplay phase.

"We'll just focus on our individual roles" - Mohammed Siraj on RCB's comeback plan

Asked how RCB are looking to bounce back from three consecutive defeats, Siraj said all members will focus on and enjoy their individual roles while keeping the results 'secondary'. He explained:

"We'll just focus on our individual roles. We used to think we need to necessarily win all the matches but that is secondary. If everyone enjoys his department, results will come automatically."

Edited by Samya Majumdar