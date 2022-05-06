"I didn't really have any way to practice before last year's IPL" - RR's Riyan Parag 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Riyan Parag recently revealed that he didn't have the proper infrastructure in Assam to train for the previous season of the Premier League (IPL).

In a video shared by RR on their social media handles, Parag mentioned that former cricketer Sauvik Das and Mukund Kalita founded 'We Are Northeast' at the time. The 20-year-old revealed that he was able to practice in the nets built by the two at their academy.

The talented youngster added that he continues to train at the same facility. Parag said:

"So, cricket facilities in Assam, where I live, are not that great. We don't have that many fields or infrastructure or anything like that. So, last year before the IPL I didn't really have any way to practice. But two of the guys, Sauvik Das and Mukund Kalita, they founded 'We Are Northeast' and built like a 100m, 4x4 side-to-side, just the net, some astroturf and a ground for the bowlers to bowl."

"That's how I practiced. So, even now, now that we have built infrastructure in Assam and we've got different places to practice, better than that, I still like to go back there and practice there because they helped me when I needed it the most."

Speaking in the same video, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler recalled how his manager Neil Fairbrother motivated him when he was going through a rough patch in his career. The England player stated that he was ready to call it quits after a disappointing Test match.

However, Fairbrother urged him to keep going. Buttler thanked his manager for changing his perception at a time when he had almost decided to hang up his boots. Buttler stated:

"I am going to say, about Niel Fairbrother. He's my agent, but he's sort of more of a friend really. He's looked after me for about 12 years. A few years ago I was ready to throw the towel in after a bad Test match. He drove all the way down, sat with me and we talked through it."

"Talking through how it's not in your nature to just give up on it, sort of trying to change my perception of where my game was. Thankfully he did that because I was ready to give it up."

Buttler has been in tremendous form in IPL 2022. With 588 runs from 10 games, he is currently the leading run-scorer in this year's cash-rich league. It is worth mentioning that the dynamic batter has slammed three stunning centuries this season for RR.

"He had to drive for about two hours" - RR's James Neesham recalls his dad bailing him out after his car broke down

RR all-rounder James Neesham shared an incident from his teenage days in the video. Neesham recalled using an old car that broke down when he was driving down the northern part of New Zealand early in his career.

The Kiwi cricketer revealed that his father, who was at their home, had to drive for about two hours to pick him up. Neesham recalled:

"I was about 19 or 20 and had about a 25-year-old car and tried to make a drive down the northern part of New Zealand, and unfortunately, it broke down. My dad came and picked me up and sorted out the tow truck and took me home. He was sitting at home chilling out and had to drive for about two hours to get me."

The Sanju Samson-led side have secured six victories from their 10 matches so far in the competition this year. They are currently third n the IPL points table. They will next be in action on Saturday (May 7) when they take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

