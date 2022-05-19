"I think it is best not to overcomplicate that situation" - Dinesh Karthik on RCB's complicated path to IPL 2022 playoffs

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik believes his team should only focus on what is in their control ahead of their final league-stage encounter. The Faf du Plessis-led side have a do-or-die game on their hands against league leaders Gujarat Titans (GT).

Not only will the RCB have to beat GT, but they will also have to rely on the result of the match between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI). Even a win over the Titans would not ensure RCB's spot in the IPL 2022 playoffs if DC emerge victorious over MI in their final match.

Nothing less than a win would keep our playoffs hopes alive, and our players have prepared hard for the final league stage hurdle.

Admitting that the team will have to rely on two match results to make it to their third consecutive playoffs, Dinesh Karthik said on RCB Match Day:

"At the end of the day, we are all aware that we need two results to go out, not just one that we have control over. We will try to do our best. I think it is best not to overcomplicate that situation because it is literally not in your hands."

Karthik has enjoyed a fruitful IPL campaign so far and is knocking on the door for a potential national team recall. The 36-year-old has scored 285 runs at a strike rate of 192.57 in 13 matches.

"I think we look at it like it is a privilege" - Dinesh Karthik on the prospect of qualifying for the playoffs

Beginning a new era under the leadership of du Plessis, RCB endured a positive start to their IPL 2022 campaign. They were a constant presence in the top four before a three-match losing streak halted their progress midway through the campaign. While they have recovered from the setback, they still have one hurdle to cross before the playoffs.

Terming the ability to remain alive for the knockouts in the final week of the league stage as a privilege, Dinesh Karthik said:

"I think heading into the last week with an opportunity to get into the playoffs can either be looked at as pressure or privilege. I think we look at it like it is a privilege because we have the opportunity to qualify while some of the teams don't."

Karthik added:

"We just have to make sure our preparation is thorough and then get into the game."

New franchises Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have already sealed their spots in the playoffs. With the Rajasthan Royals (RR) firm favorites to claim third spot, it leaves a huge scrap in the middle of the table for the final spot.

Multiple winners CSK, KKR and MI have already been eliminated from the playoff race.

To stand any chance to make it to the playoffs, we must first beat the Gujarat Titans and the boys are pumped up for the Do or Die clash!

RCB will take on GT at the Wankhede Stadium on May 19 (Thursday).

