"I want to praise him for keeping his family ahead over the IPL" - Mohammad Kaif on Glenn Maxwell joining IPL 2022 late 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell made himself unavailable from the white-ball leg of the Pakistan series and the initial leg of IPL 2022 to get married.

The act drew praise from former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif, who admitted that this was a rare instance where something was given precedence over the IPL.

The Australian all-rounder was retained by RCB following a stellar IPL 2021 campaign. Apart from him, the three-time finalists retained Virat Kohli and Mohammad Siraj ahead of the mega auction.

Praising Maxwell for his decision to keep his family ahead of the IPL, Mohammad Kaif said on SK's Match Ki Baat:

"His wedding was on a planned auspicious day, so it could not be moved. His wife is from India, that too from south India. People usually do not want to leave the IPL so, I want to praise Maxwell for keeping his family ahead over the IPL. We see many players that get married before the IPL."

Kaif added:

"See, everything comes at a standstill in front of the IPL, even world cricket to an extent. The majority of the international players get together and everyone wishes to participate in this tournament."

The 33-year-old is set to be absent from the RCB camp for the first set of matches in IPL 2022. The side filled the void in the middle-order with the overseas option of Sherfane Rutherford in their first match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Glenn Maxwell tied the knot on March 28

The World Cup winner was married a few days ago to Vini Raman in a traditional Indian ceremony in Chennai. Before departing for India, they had earlier performed a ceremony in Australia as well.

The pair got engaged in 2020, days before the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the world.

With Virat Kohli seemingly batting at No.3, he would be on the lookout to have the explosive batter at the other end.

Playing their first campaign without AB de Villiers in over a decade, the onus is on the Australian to shoulder the responsibility in the middle order.

