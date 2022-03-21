"If MS Dhoni doesn't play next year, Ravindra Jadeja could be the next CSK captain" - Nikhil Chopra ahead of IPL 2022

Former Indian off-spinner Nikhil Chopra feels all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja could be in line to become Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) next captain once MS Dhoni hangs up his boots.

Jadeja was retained by CSK for a whopping INR 16 crore ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction and is easily one of their most impactful players. He has grown exponentially as a batter over the past few years and has always been a dependable bowler and phenomenal fielder.

Speaking on the YouTube podcast 'Khelneeti', here's what cricket expert Nikhil Chopra had to say about the possibility of Jadeja leading CSK in the future:

"Jadeja can definitely be an option as CSK's next skipper. The way he is performing and the way his form has been across formats and the role that he has been given in T20s to bowl four overs and bat down the order, his career has progressed really well."

He added:

"That is perhaps the reason why they paid a huge sum for him and if Dhoni doesn't play next year, Jadeja could be the next captain."

Nikhil Chopra on MS Dhoni's international retirement

MS Dhoni last played for India almost three years ago before announcing his retirement and has only played in the IPL since then. On being asked whether the former Indian captain hung his boots too early, Chopra opined that Dhoni may have realized there were better players available for Team India.

Swashbuckling left-hander Rishabh Pant has stormed onto the scene and has quickly become India's first-choice keeper across formats. Chopra reckons this would have had an impact on MS Dhoni's decision to retire. He stated:

"Retirement is always a tough decision because one has to understand how much he can contribute for his country. After the rise of Rishabh Pant, Dhoni would have realised that there are players who can contribute better than him and so he took a decision to play just the IPL and give youngsters a chance to play for India."

MS Dhoni and his men will begin their title defense against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game of the IPL 2022 season on March 26.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra