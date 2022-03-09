×
In Pictures: Deepak Chahar shares photos from the Haldi ceremony of Rahul Chahar

Pictures from the Haldi ceremony of Rahul Chahar. (PC: Instagram)
Modified Mar 09, 2022 02:50 PM IST
Leg spinner Rahul Chahar is all set to marry his fiancée Ishani Johar in a destination-themed wedding in Goa today. His cousin and fellow cricketer Deepak Chahar gave fans a glimpse of the festivities by sharing a couple of snaps from the Haldi ceremony.

In the photos, fans can see Rahul Chahar and Ishani performing the rituals. Deepak Chahar also posed with the soon-to-be groom, and then with his own fiancée Jaya Bhardwaj and sister Malti Chahar. All of them looked in good spirits enjoying the atmosphere.

You can watch the story here.

The 29-year old CSK pacer shared the following photos:

Rahul Chahar performing the ritual
Rahul Chahar and Ishani Johar
Deepak Chahar and Rahul Chahar
Deepak Chahar, Jaya Bhardwaj and Malti Chahar
On day 1 of the festivities, the pair had a Mehendi function. Rahul Chahar lit up the Instagram feed of his followers with some pictures from the ceremony. You can watch them below:

"Deepak Chahar is slightly ahead in my list" - Aakash Chopra backs the CSK pacer to book 2022 T20 WC spot

Aakash Chopra feels that Deepak Chahar and Bhuvenshwar Kumar are fighting for one spot in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Chopra, however, believes that Chahar might have the edge over Bhuvneshwar due to his recent batting exploits.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra analyzed the possible contenders in the bowling department of India for the 2022 T20 World Cup and said:

"Bumrah is confirmed amongst the fast bowlers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Deepak Chahar - Deepak Chahar is slightly ahead in my list because he bats as well. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is bowling better at the moment but eight months' time is still left. So one out of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar."

Speaking about the chances of Shardul Thakur, Chopra added:

"Shardul Thakur - a very outside chance because Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar - similar kinds of players. Shardul is a middle-overs bowler, neither does he bowl at the death nor in the first six. Deepak Chahar gives you wickets at the start, Bhuvneshwar Kumar probably bowls better than both of them at the death."
Deepak Chahar is currently out of action due to a quadricep tear he suffered during the T20I series against West Indies last month. He will reportedly make a comeback in the IPL during mid-April.

