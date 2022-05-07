"Inducted into Dinda Academy Hall of Fame!"  - Fans troll Shivam Mavi for conceding five sixes off his over against LSG in IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Shivam Mavi had a disastrous outing with the ball against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The youngster was carted for five sixes in an over by all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder in Saturday's IPL 2022 fixture.
Stoinis smashed Mavi for three maximums and then ended up getting caught on the fourth ball, which could probably also have traveled into the stands had he connected well.
Shivam Mavi would have thought that he would make a comeback in his over with new man Holder at the crease. However, he was thumped by two more sixes as he ended up conceding the most runs (30) ever in an over by a KKR bowler.
Fans trolled the KKR management for spending a whopping 7.25 crores for Shivam Mavi as the pacer hasn't quite had a significant impact this season. Here are some of the reactions:
Shivam Mavi's costly over took LSG to par score
KKR couldn't have asked for a better start as captain Shreyas Iyer ran out his opposite number and arguably LSG's best batter KL Rahul for a diamond duck. Quinton de Kock had literally sold his opening partner down the river and had to make up for LSG's massive loss.
The South African did that in some style as after facing a few deliveries, he absolutely teed off. De Kock clobbered whichever bowler came up against him and smashed a fifty off just 28 balls.
However, just when it looked like he would convert it into a big score, KKR's dangerman Sunil Narine got his big wicket. Kolkata made inroads into the Lucknow middle-order and clawed their way back into the game.
At one point, it looked like KKR might restrict LSG below 160. But the carnage of Stoinis and Holder off Mavi's bowling ensured LSG had a competitive total to bowl at.
Lucknow have started brilliantly with the ball and have got the early wickets they were looking for. KKR will need their inconsistent middle-order to show some resolve if they are to win this crucial encounter.
