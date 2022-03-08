IPL 2022: Ireland's Josh Little to join Chennai Super Kings as net bowler

Ireland's Josh Little will be part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as a net bowler ahead of IPL 2022. Cricket Ireland took to their official Twitter handle to announce the same, hoping that it would be a fabulous experience for the 22-year-old.

Little made his international debut in September 2016 in a T20I against Hong Kong; but couldn't manage a wicket. However, the left-arm seamer was more impressive in his first ODI appearance. He picked up four wickets, including that of England captain Eoin Morgan, albeit in a losing cause.

Cricket Ireland @cricketireland Congrats to Josh Little who is heading off on a development opportunity with the Chennai Super Kings in the early stages of the upcoming IPL.



The experience as a net bowler for CSK should be fantastic.



Although Ireland lost the game, Little made a decent impact with figures of 8-0-45-4.

The youngster also played in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier, where he was Ireland's best bowler in the final. He picked up 4-1-17-2 against the UAE, albeit in a losing cause. The 22-year old took seven wickets in five games at 16.71, maintaining an economy rate of 5.85.

He will now look to enhance his experience with four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to kick off IPL 2022 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders

Meanwhile, CSK will kickstart the 15th season of the cash-rich league against last year's finalists KKR.

The MS Dhoni-led side beat Kolkata by 27 runs last year to win their fourth IPL title. Opener Faf du Plessis slammed a 59-ball 86 to lift his side to 192, earning the 'Player of the Match' award. However, the veteran South African will turn up against CSK this year after being picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Meanwhile, the defending champions bought 25 players in the mega auction. Their most expensive buy was all-rounder Deepak Chahar, whom they bought back for Rs 14 crore.

Their other expensive players include Ambati Rayudu (Rs 6.75 crore), Dwayne Bravo (Rs 4.40 crore), Shivam Dube (Rs 4.0 crore) and Chris Jordan (Rs 3.60 crores).

The Chennai-based franchise had earlier retained Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and captain MS Dhoni prior to the auction.

