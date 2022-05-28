"It is hurting big time" - Dinesh Karthik on RCB's IPL 2022 playoffs loss to RR 

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Dinesh Karthik expressed disappointment at the team's seven-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing IPL 2022 on Friday.

In a video shared by RCB on social media, Karthik explained how the side wanted to make the season count and stated that the way the team's campaign ended was disheartening.

Karthik, however, also opined that the side performed well under pressure situations throughout the competition and said:

"It has been very good for me. But I'm very very disappointed today because these are the kind of seasons where you want to go the distance and you know find the meaning and try to be that guy that will help the team win championships. I've always wanted to do that."

"Not being able to cross the line is hurting big time. I'm trying to put on a big smile and a lot of other people have tried really hard, but the fact is that I think we had a good campaign and we played some really good cricket. We are really proud of ourselves. We have been under pressure a lot and have dealt with it really well."

The Bangalore-based franchise acquired Dinesh Karthik's services for ₹5.50 crores at the IPL 2022 auction. The right-hander excelled in the finisher's role this season and contributed significantly with his quick-fire knocks with the bat.

The seasoned campaigner mustered 330 runs from 16 games. He played at a fantastic strike rate of 183.33 and had an impressive batting average of 55.00.

"That's been the strength of our RCB system" - Dinesh Karthik on younger players stepping up

RCB youngsters like Rajat Paditar and Shahbaz Ahmed impressed many fans with their performances in this year's cash-rich league. They showed great composure in crunch situations and guided the side to victory on several occasions.

Karthik heaped praise on these players and stated that they have shown others how to deliver in pressure situations. He said:

"The key thing for RCB is that the youngsters have stood out. They have literally shone like a beautiful evening sun. It's been a great sight to see them develop and grow and show a lot of other players how it should be done under pressure. That's been the strength of our RCB system."

The 36-year-old further added that while he has represented a lot of teams, he hasn't come across a better fanbase. He pointed out that he was overwhelmed with the cheers he got from RCB supporters every time he stepped onto the field and added:

"I have been a part of many teams. But this is the best fanbase that I have ever been a part of. The cheers that I've got on the ground, I've never got it anywhere. Without fans like you all, people like me at this age won't be pushing myself to try and achieve what I'm trying to achieve."

"You guys mean a lot in my life because it's one thing trying to play the IPL. But when you're able to put a smile on a lot of people's faces, that is the real reason why you play sports. I am really grateful to have found this franchise and its fanbase."

Karthik's exploits with the bat in IPL 2022 have earned him another call-up to the national side. He has been named in Team India's squad for the upcoming home T20I series against South Africa.

