"It was pre-planned, fortunate that those players weren't retained"- RR chairman Ranjit Barthakur on world-class bowling attack in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) chairman Ranjit Barthakur was the one bidding from his team for the players in the IPL 2022 mega auction. They made some smart signings, but what stood out was the kind of bowling attack that they managed to build.

RR won the bidding for pacers like Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna and also incredibly bought two of the best Indian spinners the IPL has seen in Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin.

The bowling attack has helped RR win a number of games and has put them firmly in the third position on the points table so far.

Replying to Sportskeeda's query in a press conference arranged by the Royals in partnership with Schneider Electric, here's what Barthakur had to say on their bowling attack:

"Yes, it was pre-planned. We were fortunate that those players weren't retained by their earlier companies. We put in the right strategy and got the right people and that's what reinforced our bowling."

RR Chairman Barthakur on the use of analytics

Barthakur also opened up on what Rajasthan did differently this year while handpicking players from the mega auction pool. He stressed on the importance of using data as a tool to better analyze a player.

He also stated that this analytics helped the Royals and other teams understand that it is the bowling that wins you games and that's what made them focus on forming a strong bowling attack. He stated:

"We have been analytics through an organization in Kadamba, Chennai. This year, we added on our analytics, used NBA examples, and have been able to create a methodology. Definitely, nobody can guarantee you winning.

"But what are tough moments about? Everyone thought till about 4-5 years ago that it was the batting that matters. But all franchises in the IPL have also come to realize that you also need a good bowling attack."

Even if Rajasthan score a total below par batting first, their world-class bowling attack on most occasions ensures they are in the game.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar