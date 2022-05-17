"It's up to him to prove Rohit Sharma right" - Sunil Gavaskar on Tilak Varma's incredible IPL 2022 season

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar feels Mumbai Indians (MI) starlet Tilak Varma has what it takes to play in all three formats for India. The 19-year-old has been the highest run-scorer for MI so far this season, aggregating 368 runs at an average of 40.89.

The youngster has shown incredible composure in crunch situations. His patient knock of an unbeaten 34 runs against the Chennai Super Kings in the previous game helped MI overcome a tricky chase.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma was so impressed by that innings that he said that the teenager was destined to play for India. Speaking to Star Sports, Gavaskar explained what all improvements Varma needed to make to get that maiden India call-up, saying:

"I hope that he carries on. Rohit Sharma rightly mentioned that he could be an all-format player for India. So now it's up to him to work that little bit extra, get his fitness going, get a little tighter as far as the technique is concerned and prove Rohit right."

Sunil Gavaskar dissects Tilak Varma's technique

Sunil Gavaskar believes Varma has the right technique needed to absorb pressure when the bowlers are on top. The 19-year-old has shown his versatility and ability to change gears so far.

Gavaskar was also impressed with the youngster's temperament and his understanding of the game situation, saying:

"He's got the basics right. Technically he's right. He gets right behind the line of the ball. He's got a straight bat, and while defending on the front foot, his bat is close to the pad. So, all his basics are right. With all the right basics you've got to marry the temperament and that marriage we have seen is very good at the moment."

If Tilak Varma continues his great form in the last two league games for MI, he might well be the winner of the Emerging Player of the Tournament award.

