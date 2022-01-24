"It will be an advantage for any team to have a captain like him" - Zaheer Khan backs Hardik Pandya to do well as captain in IPL 2022 

India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be seen leading the Ahmedabad franchise in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Former India pacer Zaheer Khan feels the 28-year-old will do a fine job in the new role.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Khan opined that Pandya could use his all-round experience while leading the franchise in the cash-rich league.

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckoned that Pandya's energy on the field would also benefit his side. He even stated that it would be advantageous for any team to have a player like Pandya in a leadership position.

Zaheer Khan said:

"Hardik Pandya has experience in both batting and bowling and can use that in his captaincy. He always steps in with energy. It will be an advantage for any team to have a captain like him who plays with such energy."

Speaking in the same video, Parthiv Patel pointed out that not many have seen Pandya's captaincy skills. However, he still backed him to succeed as the skipper of the Ahmedabad team.

Parthiv Patel said:

"We haven't seen him as captain yet. But I am sure he will take up the challenge and do well in the role,"

The CVC Capital-owned Ahmedabad franchise has picked Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill ahead of the impending IPL 2022 auction. The much-awaited mega-auction is scheduled to take place in Bangalore next month.

"Super excited to start this new journey in the new IPL team Ahmedabad"

Hardik Pandya recently took to his social media handles to share his excitement at the beginning of a new journey. He thanked the team owners for handing him the responsibility to lead the team in their first-ever season.

Pandya said:

"Super excited to start this new journey in the new IPL team Ahmedabad. Just wanted to take this opportunity to thank the owners, the management for putting their faith in me as the captain of this team. It's a new era for us and I'm excited (for) what lies ahead. What I can promise you is this team will always fight and give their all."

The franchise have signed Pandya and Rashid Khan for INR 15 crore each while Shubman Gill will be paid INR 8 crore for the season.

The franchise have appointed former England wicket-keeper Vikram Solanki as team director. Meanwhile Ashish Nehra and Gary Kirsten are the head coach and assistant coach, respectively.

