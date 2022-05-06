"Kieron Pollard just helping his friend Pandya to win!" - Disappointed fans slam MI for backing Pollard over Tim David in IPL 2022

Kieron Pollard's terrible season with the bat continues as his uncharacteristic knock of 4(14) arguably sucked all the momentum out of the Mumbai Indians' (MI) innings at the IPL 2022 on Friday. The former West Indies captain looked woefully out of form and that could have cost Mumbai some crucial runs.
Pollard looked unsettled by both pace and spin and although he likes to take his time, he was probably sent at a time when MI needed him to tee off right from the get-go.
Fans on Twitter slammed Kieron Pollard for his questionable knock. They also trolled the MI team management for backing Pollard over an in-form Tim David, whose quickfire 44 gave Mumbai something to bowl at.
Here are some of the reactions:
Kieron Pollard's knock hampered MI after a solid start
MI were asked to bat first on an absolute belter and both Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan needed to cash in on the ideal batting conditions. The MI captain looked in sublime form and stormed out of the blocks, playing some delightful strokes.
Ishan Kishan took his time initially, but even he found his feet as MI had a brilliant powerplay. Sharma looked good for a big score, but was trapped in front by Rashid Khan while trying to play a reverse sweep.
MI began to lose their way a little bit as Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan too departed soon after. Kieron Pollard had a troublesome stay at the crease, but his misery was ended by an absolute beauty from Rashid.
Tilak Varma played a handy little knock, but it was Tim David who once again proved why leaving him out early in the season was a blunder from the management. The 26-year-old smashed 44* off just 21 balls and took MI to a respectable total of 177/6.
With the pitch looking great for batting, MI will know deep down that they are 15-20 runs short. They will need to strike with the new ball early and use a change of pace in the middle overs like the Titans did. Gujarat, on the other hand, have been brilliant while chasing and will look to get back to winning ways.