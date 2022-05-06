"Kieron Pollard just helping his friend Pandya to win!" - Disappointed fans slam MI for backing Pollard over Tim David in IPL 2022

Kieron Pollard's terrible season with the bat continues as his uncharacteristic knock of 4(14) arguably sucked all the momentum out of the Mumbai Indians' (MI) innings at the IPL 2022 on Friday. The former West Indies captain looked woefully out of form and that could have cost Mumbai some crucial runs.

Pollard looked unsettled by both pace and spin and although he likes to take his time, he was probably sent at a time when MI needed him to tee off right from the get-go.

Fans on Twitter slammed Kieron Pollard for his questionable knock. They also trolled the MI team management for backing Pollard over an in-form Tim David, whose quickfire 44 gave Mumbai something to bowl at.

Here are some of the reactions:

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Should bring in Jordan and Dube and bowl them in tandem against Pollard and confuse Mahela to continue with him instead of Tim David next season. Should bring in Jordan and Dube and bowl them in tandem against Pollard and confuse Mahela to continue with him instead of Tim David next season.

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy

From one of the most hated fraudster in academy campus to one of the most consistent TukTuk player, what an inspirational journey 🥺 #GTvMI Kieron Pollard the synonyms of consistency these daysFrom one of the most hated fraudster in academy campus to one of the most consistent TukTuk player, what an inspirational journey 🥺 Kieron Pollard the synonyms of consistency these days🔥🔥From one of the most hated fraudster in academy campus to one of the most consistent TukTuk player, what an inspirational journey 🥺😍 #GTvMI https://t.co/khEQ3jiI94

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Let both Brevis and David play. What's Pollard going to gain from these games? You're retaining him anyway next season in name of loyalty. Let both Brevis and David play. What's Pollard going to gain from these games? You're retaining him anyway next season in name of loyalty.

Debashish Sarangi @Plumb_infront Mumbai definitely missed a trick by dropping him after 2 outings. Now it's almost certain that Brevis and David should be MI's two os batters in the remaining games. It is Pollard who needs to be dropped, time's up for u polly. Mumbai definitely missed a trick by dropping him after 2 outings. Now it's almost certain that Brevis and David should be MI's two os batters in the remaining games. It is Pollard who needs to be dropped, time's up for u polly.

Srini @softsignalout As part of senior member in One Family hope Pollard is backed fully for One more season As part of senior member in One Family hope Pollard is backed fully for One more season https://t.co/pxybiPXEo8

Vinesh Prabhu @vlp1994 Still fuming on the decision of the MI management to send out of form Pollard ahead of Tim David



You know he struggles against Rashid and take time to set.. phir bhi? MOMENTUM POORA GAYA



And I have to see this right in front of my eyes Still fuming on the decision of the MI management to send out of form Pollard ahead of Tim David You know he struggles against Rashid and take time to set.. phir bhi? MOMENTUM POORA GAYAAnd I have to see this right in front of my eyes

RV @Rv__97 Sad to see smart Pollard getting out to like this Sad to see smart Pollard getting out to like this 😭😭

Silly Point @FarziCricketer The fact that Pollard has contributed better with ball this season than bat. #IPL The fact that Pollard has contributed better with ball this season than bat. #IPL

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar

Next 10 Overs - 80/6



Moreover, That Pollard's Poor Inning gonna Cost today's match



#GTvMI 1st 10 Overs - 97/1Next 10 Overs - 80/6Moreover, That Pollard's Poor Inning gonna Cost today's match 1st 10 Overs - 97/1 💙Next 10 Overs - 80/6 💔Moreover, That Pollard's Poor Inning gonna Cost today's match#GTvMI

𝐕𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐘𝐀𝐊™ @NextBiIIionairs It's not about failure, but Pollard is not showing any agressive intent at all. He come to finish game, not to get set and finish later. We need to get past him now. It's not about failure, but Pollard is not showing any agressive intent at all. He come to finish game, not to get set and finish later. We need to get past him now.

ً @Ro45Goat Pollard Just Helping His Friend Pandya To Win Pollard Just Helping His Friend Pandya To Win

Kaygee18 @Kaygee1803 Hardik wanted Pollard to play for Gujarat , he did it today Hardik wanted Pollard to play for Gujarat , he did it today 💔💔

Vishnu 🕉 @MasterVKohli Can't believe some MI fans compared pollard with Abraham Benjamin de Villiers Can't believe some MI fans compared pollard with Abraham Benjamin de Villiers

Robin @robin_rounder I'm afraid Kieron Pollard ka last kuchh saal Yellow Jersey mein hone wala hai I'm afraid Kieron Pollard ka last kuchh saal Yellow Jersey mein hone wala hai😂

Karan @karannpatelll MI would have done much better if they would have dropped Pollard for David.



They are on bottom because of their stubbornness of keeping Pollard in playing 11. MI would have done much better if they would have dropped Pollard for David. They are on bottom because of their stubbornness of keeping Pollard in playing 11.

Akshat @AkshatOM10 🥺 Being compared with Ab Devillers is the 2nd biggest achievement for Pollard ! Taping himself still remains the first for Polly Bhai Being compared with Ab Devillers is the 2nd biggest achievement for Pollard ! Taping himself still remains the first for Polly Bhai 😭🥺 https://t.co/pyPENRWu8e

Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ #GTvMI MI dropping Tim David just after two games, form of openers and total loss of touch of Pollard apart from playing just 2-3 overseas players in a few games and calling it bet combination by the coach - Just too many reasons for Mumbai not performing this season #IPL2022 MI dropping Tim David just after two games, form of openers and total loss of touch of Pollard apart from playing just 2-3 overseas players in a few games and calling it bet combination by the coach - Just too many reasons for Mumbai not performing this season #IPL2022 #GTvMI

Dr. Idrees Mubarik @doc_hormone MI have been actually disrespectful towards tim david by not trusting him enough! He should have come to bat around 11th-12th over instead of pollard! MI have been actually disrespectful towards tim david by not trusting him enough! He should have come to bat around 11th-12th over instead of pollard!

arfan @Im__Arfan Pollard ensured mi dont even get to par score here with that innings. Pollard ensured mi dont even get to par score here with that innings.

Sanskar #Ro45 #RL9🇮🇳 @ImSanskar13 Pollard should have retired from league cricket instead of international cricket. Pollard should have retired from league cricket instead of international cricket.

Johns. @CricCrazyJ0hns Perhaps MI would be in the race of playoff if Tim David would not have been dropped after first two matches....



What is use to play Pollard 4(14) if he can't even stand before leg spinners !! Perhaps MI would be in the race of playoff if Tim David would not have been dropped after first two matches.... What is use to play Pollard 4(14) if he can't even stand before leg spinners !!

Mr. Critic 2️⃣.0️⃣🎭 @ChiragA45 Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Tim David in last 2 matches: 20*(9) and 44*(21) - the new finisher of Mumbai has arrived. Tim David in last 2 matches: 20*(9) and 44*(21) - the new finisher of Mumbai has arrived. The real FINISHER of Mumbai this season was Pollard twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… The real FINISHER of Mumbai this season was Pollard twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Pawan Punjabi @ThePawanPunjabi

I wish I were the coach. A better team would have played and won more matches. A Frustrated Fan. The world knows Kieron Pollard's stats against Rashid Khan. Unfortunately, @mipaltan doesn't.I wish I were the coach. A better team would have played and won more matches. A Frustrated Fan. The world knows Kieron Pollard's stats against Rashid Khan. Unfortunately, @mipaltan doesn't.I wish I were the coach. A better team would have played and won more matches. A Frustrated Fan.

IPL 2022 @iplthebest Generally Pollard very good at letting strong bowlers go and absolutely slaughtering the weaker bowlers.



But here by dead batting Rashid, who was he waiting for? Maybe Shami, but even he could rush him. Generally Pollard very good at letting strong bowlers go and absolutely slaughtering the weaker bowlers.But here by dead batting Rashid, who was he waiting for? Maybe Shami, but even he could rush him.

sAcHiN™ @kumarsachin45 Tonight Pollard showed that he and Pandya are true brothers Tonight Pollard showed that he and Pandya are true brothers ❤️ https://t.co/h7OeTfylm2

jä. @jattuu12 fraudwardane and nohit 🤬



still chances there if pollard gets dropped ✍🏻 fraudwardane and nohit 🤬still chances there if pollard gets dropped ✍🏻 https://t.co/bPL7rwxFTH

SI💙💙(HI)TMAN @SHAANA_45_ Even Rohit is happy for Pollard's wicket... @ImRo45 Thanks polly for making him smile Even Rohit is happy for Pollard's wicket...💙😌 @ImRo45 Thanks polly for making him smile https://t.co/xC3t5UqWoE

Tabrez @tabrezdont Benching brevis and david and playing pollard is the reason you are where you are Benching brevis and david and playing pollard is the reason you are where you are

∆N∆KIN SKYW∆LKER @DevilNotFound9 Pollard is a MI Legend but we need to accept he's Finished and he should retire from All Forms of Cricket after this Season Pollard is a MI Legend but we need to accept he's Finished and he should retire from All Forms of Cricket after this Season

CricRoyale @cricroyale This T20 format overs lost is lost. Pollard approach costs nearly 10 deliveries. Even incase he wasn’t dismissed & latter made up for it , THAT aint matter.

Be run a ball at-least if you play 10-12 plus deliveries so the dismissal ain’t affect this big.

Very Poor from Pollard. This T20 format overs lost is lost. Pollard approach costs nearly 10 deliveries. Even incase he wasn’t dismissed & latter made up for it , THAT aint matter.Be run a ball at-least if you play 10-12 plus deliveries so the dismissal ain’t affect this big.Very Poor from Pollard.

Dr.Nikss @Nikhat__ MI should start grooming someone for the place of Pollard before its too late.

Someone like Brevis or Tristan stubbs. MI should start grooming someone for the place of Pollard before its too late.Someone like Brevis or Tristan stubbs.

Kaygee18 @Kaygee1803 Pollard used to play spinners for fun , now struggling even to hit a 4



Disappointed Pollard used to play spinners for fun , now struggling even to hit a 4 Disappointed

Kaygee18 @Kaygee1803 Never thought Pollard will have such a negative impact in the team .



Highly disappointed from him Never thought Pollard will have such a negative impact in the team . Highly disappointed from him

Kieron Pollard's knock hampered MI after a solid start

MI were asked to bat first on an absolute belter and both Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan needed to cash in on the ideal batting conditions. The MI captain looked in sublime form and stormed out of the blocks, playing some delightful strokes.

Ishan Kishan took his time initially, but even he found his feet as MI had a brilliant powerplay. Sharma looked good for a big score, but was trapped in front by Rashid Khan while trying to play a reverse sweep.

MI began to lose their way a little bit as Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan too departed soon after. Kieron Pollard had a troublesome stay at the crease, but his misery was ended by an absolute beauty from Rashid.

Tilak Varma played a handy little knock, but it was Tim David who once again proved why leaving him out early in the season was a blunder from the management. The 26-year-old smashed 44* off just 21 balls and took MI to a respectable total of 177/6.

With the pitch looking great for batting, MI will know deep down that they are 15-20 runs short. They will need to strike with the new ball early and use a change of pace in the middle overs like the Titans did. Gujarat, on the other hand, have been brilliant while chasing and will look to get back to winning ways.

