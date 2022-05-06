×
"Kieron Pollard just helping his friend Pandya to win!" - Disappointed fans slam MI for backing Pollard over Tim David in IPL 2022

Kieron Pollard (L) scored just 4(14) on a good batting surface against GT. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified May 06, 2022 10:51 PM IST
News

Kieron Pollard's terrible season with the bat continues as his uncharacteristic knock of 4(14) arguably sucked all the momentum out of the Mumbai Indians' (MI) innings at the IPL 2022 on Friday. The former West Indies captain looked woefully out of form and that could have cost Mumbai some crucial runs.

Pollard looked unsettled by both pace and spin and although he likes to take his time, he was probably sent at a time when MI needed him to tee off right from the get-go.

Fans on Twitter slammed Kieron Pollard for his questionable knock. They also trolled the MI team management for backing Pollard over an in-form Tim David, whose quickfire 44 gave Mumbai something to bowl at.

Here are some of the reactions:

Should bring in Jordan and Dube and bowl them in tandem against Pollard and confuse Mahela to continue with him instead of Tim David next season.
Kieron Pollard the synonyms of consistency these days🔥🔥From one of the most hated fraudster in academy campus to one of the most consistent TukTuk player, what an inspirational journey 🥺😍 #GTvMI https://t.co/khEQ3jiI94
Let both Brevis and David play. What's Pollard going to gain from these games? You're retaining him anyway next season in name of loyalty.
Mumbai definitely missed a trick by dropping him after 2 outings. Now it's almost certain that Brevis and David should be MI's two os batters in the remaining games. It is Pollard who needs to be dropped, time's up for u polly.
As part of senior member in One Family hope Pollard is backed fully for One more season https://t.co/pxybiPXEo8
Still fuming on the decision of the MI management to send out of form Pollard ahead of Tim David You know he struggles against Rashid and take time to set.. phir bhi? MOMENTUM POORA GAYAAnd I have to see this right in front of my eyes
Sad to see smart Pollard getting out to like this 😭😭
The fact that Pollard has contributed better with ball this season than bat. #IPL
Unreal decline of Pollard 💔
1st 10 Overs - 97/1 💙Next 10 Overs - 80/6 💔Moreover, That Pollard's Poor Inning gonna Cost today's match#GTvMI
It's not about failure, but Pollard is not showing any agressive intent at all. He come to finish game, not to get set and finish later. We need to get past him now.
Pollard Just Helping His Friend Pandya To Win
Hardik wanted Pollard to play for Gujarat , he did it today 💔💔
Can't believe some MI fans compared pollard with Abraham Benjamin de Villiers
I'm afraid Kieron Pollard ka last kuchh saal Yellow Jersey mein hone wala hai😂
MI would have done much better if they would have dropped Pollard for David. They are on bottom because of their stubbornness of keeping Pollard in playing 11.
Pollard’s motivation for 4(14) https://t.co/JpmtOMUPqw
Being compared with Ab Devillers is the 2nd biggest achievement for Pollard ! Taping himself still remains the first for Polly Bhai 😭🥺 https://t.co/pyPENRWu8e
MI dropping Tim David just after two games, form of openers and total loss of touch of Pollard apart from playing just 2-3 overseas players in a few games and calling it bet combination by the coach - Just too many reasons for Mumbai not performing this season #IPL2022 #GTvMI
MI have been actually disrespectful towards tim david by not trusting him enough! He should have come to bat around 11th-12th over instead of pollard!
Pollard ensured mi dont even get to par score here with that innings.
Pollard should have retired from league cricket instead of international cricket.
Perhaps MI would be in the race of playoff if Tim David would not have been dropped after first two matches.... What is use to play Pollard 4(14) if he can't even stand before leg spinners !!
The real FINISHER of Mumbai this season was Pollard twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…
The world knows Kieron Pollard's stats against Rashid Khan. Unfortunately, @mipaltan doesn't.I wish I were the coach. A better team would have played and won more matches. A Frustrated Fan.
Generally Pollard very good at letting strong bowlers go and absolutely slaughtering the weaker bowlers.But here by dead batting Rashid, who was he waiting for? Maybe Shami, but even he could rush him.
Tonight Pollard showed that he and Pandya are true brothers ❤️ https://t.co/h7OeTfylm2
fraudwardane and nohit 🤬still chances there if pollard gets dropped ✍🏻 https://t.co/bPL7rwxFTH
Even Rohit is happy for Pollard's wicket...💙😌 @ImRo45 Thanks polly for making him smile https://t.co/xC3t5UqWoE
Benching brevis and david and playing pollard is the reason you are where you are
Pollard is a MI Legend but we need to accept he's Finished and he should retire from All Forms of Cricket after this Season
This T20 format overs lost is lost. Pollard approach costs nearly 10 deliveries. Even incase he wasn’t dismissed & latter made up for it , THAT aint matter.Be run a ball at-least if you play 10-12 plus deliveries so the dismissal ain’t affect this big.Very Poor from Pollard.
MI should start grooming someone for the place of Pollard before its too late.Someone like Brevis or Tristan stubbs.
Pollard used to play spinners for fun , now struggling even to hit a 4 Disappointed
Tim David thank you man for pulling me out of depression pollard gave me 🥺 @timdavid8 #timdavid #MIvsGT
Never thought Pollard will have such a negative impact in the team . Highly disappointed from him
Kieron Pollard should play for Windies test team.#MIvGT #MIvsGT https://t.co/o8HfVu8j4U
@mipaltan Watching Pollard play these days.. https://t.co/OUnLXJuJ5t

Kieron Pollard's knock hampered MI after a solid start

MI were asked to bat first on an absolute belter and both Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan needed to cash in on the ideal batting conditions. The MI captain looked in sublime form and stormed out of the blocks, playing some delightful strokes.

Ishan Kishan took his time initially, but even he found his feet as MI had a brilliant powerplay. Sharma looked good for a big score, but was trapped in front by Rashid Khan while trying to play a reverse sweep.

MI began to lose their way a little bit as Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan too departed soon after. Kieron Pollard had a troublesome stay at the crease, but his misery was ended by an absolute beauty from Rashid.

Tilak Varma played a handy little knock, but it was Tim David who once again proved why leaving him out early in the season was a blunder from the management. The 26-year-old smashed 44* off just 21 balls and took MI to a respectable total of 177/6.

With the pitch looking great for batting, MI will know deep down that they are 15-20 runs short. They will need to strike with the new ball early and use a change of pace in the middle overs like the Titans did. Gujarat, on the other hand, have been brilliant while chasing and will look to get back to winning ways.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
