×
Create
Notifications

"King for a reason, King of all seasons!" - Fans go berserk as a fired-up Virat Kohli keeps RCB alive in IPL 2022

Virat Kohli brought up his highest score of IPL 2022 when RCB needed him the most. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Virat Kohli brought up his highest score of IPL 2022 when RCB needed him the most. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified May 19, 2022 11:56 PM IST
News

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli rose to the occasion when his team needed him the most against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The 33-year-old had a torrid IPL 2022 season with the bat until tonight.

However, Kohli's 73 runs off just 54 balls ensured that RCB beat GT comprehensively to keep themselves alive in the race to the playoffs. Right from ball one, there was real intensity in the way Virat Kohli took every single run and that showed just how much this innings meant to him and his team.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see King Kohli back to his very best right when RCB's qualification to the playoffs was on the line. They were also happy to see the other two stars in Fa du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell coming good with the bat.

Here are some of the reactions:

KING FOR A REASON, KING OF ALL SEASONS. Really happy to see our champ Virat Kohli is back in his ferocious form. #RCBvGT #TATAIPL https://t.co/leaQ9kzwzq
This Kohli looks like a fine young bat; could be on that flight to Australia, I am telling you.
Heck yes! This is the Virat Kohli I stay up all night to watch! He’s is on FIRE! Good opening partnership too here from the boys. 🔥 #RCBvGT
Must win game, play-offs chances on edge and King Kohli stands up and scored fifty from 33 balls in the run chase. King is back. https://t.co/ZovakBDCah
The century partnership celebration between Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis. https://t.co/RZFeNFePX5
I can give up almost half the worldly pleasures in a jiffy in exchange of watching Virat Kohli batting in full flow that too in an animated mood. 😭😭
Virat Kohli is in the mood tonight. https://t.co/rNGqRhMF3a
Virat Kohli knows the value of luck. https://t.co/6pcHjqygWy
The Wankhede arises and applauds. Kohli lifts the bat. Quality knock this. 👏 #RCBvGT
Virat Kohli wins his first Man Of The Match Award in the IPL in two season. He was sensational tonight in a must win game.
Everyone in the ground stands - the importance of the form of Kohli and situation of RCB. https://t.co/K631R5lFN7
An innings like this was due for Virat Kohli after the kind of net session he had yesterday. Spent the two best hours watching him bat from the best view possible and seeing him execute the same today was cherry on the cake. #RCBvGT
One very noticeable thing in kohli's innings was his willingness to open up square region on the off side instead of just hitting covers.This tells that he is serious about the "evolution talk" he made and it is a good sign.#IPL2022
That was an emotional feeling for Virat Kohli. That was an emotional feeling for the fans who witnessed it. Welcome back, King!#RCBvGT
Well played Kohli https://t.co/LsttTeTP9b
A poetry in motion to watch Virat Kohli bat in flow, it was that kinda knock. https://t.co/M5Gjlxqdv8
A sigh of relief for fans after seeing Virat Kohli getting a half century. #IPL2022 https://t.co/hxSyoqD6B2
Bangalore's weather and Kohli's batting, both have seen some thunder this week
Been waiting since ages for a knock like this. Enjoy kohli fans we deserve this ❤️
Williamson left India and Kohli scored , RCB knocked SRH out twitter.com/Im__Arfan/stat… https://t.co/6im8LwcT0I
Virat Kohli brings up his fifty with a SIX against Rashid Khan! Not the first time I’ve witnessed him score big, what a man 😍❤️ #RCBvGT #IPL2022 https://t.co/76esxgHLVL
If Playoffs are on the line, expect Kohli to turn up.https://t.co/Qtt8NB6fZ4
Wade has taken Kohli's bad luck on himself so he could score freely. #IPL
Well played king , hope to see you in form for intl matches 🔥 @imVkohli
Today was the day where everything changes in his favour again maybe..... This intensity in foot movement was strong, his running had intent, everything he did screamed "KOHLI" https://t.co/P4qk68oNld
"Very good to see Virat Kohli back in the form and striking so well. Because he worked hard in the nets." - Faf du plessis
Kohli’s innings crucial for him and India. Had his share of luck, showed lot of character to dispel the gloom and doom that had enveloped him, played some marvellous strokes and scored an invaluable half century which Hopefully starts a new, happier chapter in his career
The king is backClass is permanent 1st time itna late so rahi hu kyuki Virat Kohli sir is back #ViratKohli𓃵 #RCBvsGT #KingKohli https://t.co/bD3uuX3QPo
Tarak - Kohli mutuals are the happiest people today https://t.co/2kSmArgyMT
You want to know why Kohli should be playing the next T20 WC?Watch the lofted straight drive vs Shami in loop. Strong base vs pace - that's the primary requirement for T20 in Australia.
We got a Kohli masterclass in last game of season. We Indian fans deserve a Rohit masterclass to end this IPL season on high ❤️💙
Out of words. Don't know what to say Can I say the king is back. No, I don't believe that Because he is always in form for me.I am not a fan of winning #ViratKohliI am a fan of @imVkohli ❤🙏 https://t.co/Ztc4wXiiCC
Twitter is Under virat kohli fans control 💥Becoz The King is back #ViratKohli@imVkohli 💪 FORTUNE is with ours 😍Thank u virat for the Treat 73 runs (54) 🔥 https://t.co/USqA3o8amD
Virat Kohli said, "the kind of support I've got from the fans throughout the IPL, I'm forever grateful for that. I've been blessed with a lot".
" I haven't done enough for my team this season and that bothers me more than the stats and records " @imVkohli 🐐❤️
Virat Kohli with the Man Of The Match Award. His first since 2020. https://t.co/0iFTKNPTB3
Smiles on Virat Kohli's face in the post match presentation. https://t.co/pdARLMi6kp
Virat Kohli got emotional right now talking about the support he received from fans. Says he's blessed to have such fans ❤️🙏Always with you KING 👑❤️#IPL2022
Kohli really saved the batting order and Faf by playing 14 balls of Sai and sacrificed his strike rate when he was striking so well against every other bowler. Great inning, even in an inning when he was looking for the form, he played for the team https://t.co/46oAuhPMAf

Virat Kohli, Faf, Maxwell combine to pip Gujarat

A target of 169 looked like a tricky task, especially with the ball stopping a bit and the Titans having a top quality bowling attack. Some luck did go RCB's way in the beginning as Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis edged some deliveries to the boundary.

Kohli was also dropped through a slight misjudgement from Rashid Khan at the boundary. But after the reprieve, the 33-year-old was absolutely flawless. Du Plessis was happy to play second fiddle while Kohli was in full flow at the other end.

The duo added 115 runs for the first wicket, but things looked a bit tricky when Rashid dismissed Du Plessis. The leg-spinner could have triggered a batting collapse had he got Maxwell on the very next delivery.

However, the stars seemed to be with RCB as the ball hit the stumps but the bails weren't uprooted. From there on, there was no looking back as despite Kohli's wicket, Maxwell went on an absolute rampage to give RCB a fantastic eight-wicket win.

Also Read Article Continues below

RCB will now be closely watching the game between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals on May 21. They will hope that the five-time IPL champions do them a favor by winning against the Capitals so that RCB can go through to the playoffs.

Edited by Parimal
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी