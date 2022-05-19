"King for a reason, King of all seasons!" - Fans go berserk as a fired-up Virat Kohli keeps RCB alive in IPL 2022

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli rose to the occasion when his team needed him the most against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The 33-year-old had a torrid IPL 2022 season with the bat until tonight.

However, Kohli's 73 runs off just 54 balls ensured that RCB beat GT comprehensively to keep themselves alive in the race to the playoffs. Right from ball one, there was real intensity in the way Virat Kohli took every single run and that showed just how much this innings meant to him and his team.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see King Kohli back to his very best right when RCB's qualification to the playoffs was on the line. They were also happy to see the other two stars in Fa du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell coming good with the bat.

Here are some of the reactions:

Amit Mishra @MishiAmit



Really happy to see our champ Virat Kohli is back in his ferocious form. #TATAIPL KING FOR A REASON, KING OF ALL SEASONS.Really happy to see our champ Virat Kohli is back in his ferocious form. #RCBvGT KING FOR A REASON, KING OF ALL SEASONS. Really happy to see our champ Virat Kohli is back in his ferocious form. #RCBvGT #TATAIPL https://t.co/leaQ9kzwzq

El Chopernos @El_Chopernos This Kohli looks like a fine young bat; could be on that flight to Australia, I am telling you. This Kohli looks like a fine young bat; could be on that flight to Australia, I am telling you.

Chloe-Amanda Bailey @ChloeAmandaB #RCBvGT Heck yes! This is the Virat Kohli I stay up all night to watch! He’s is on FIRE! Good opening partnership too here from the boys. Heck yes! This is the Virat Kohli I stay up all night to watch! He’s is on FIRE! Good opening partnership too here from the boys. 🔥 #RCBvGT

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Must win game, play-offs chances on edge and King Kohli stands up and scored fifty from 33 balls in the run chase. King is back. Must win game, play-offs chances on edge and King Kohli stands up and scored fifty from 33 balls in the run chase. King is back. https://t.co/ZovakBDCah

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra The century partnership celebration between Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis. The century partnership celebration between Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis. https://t.co/RZFeNFePX5

Ricky talks Cricket @CricRicky I can give up almost half the worldly pleasures in a jiffy in exchange of watching Virat Kohli batting in full flow that too in an animated mood. I can give up almost half the worldly pleasures in a jiffy in exchange of watching Virat Kohli batting in full flow that too in an animated mood. 😭😭

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli is in the mood tonight. Virat Kohli is in the mood tonight. https://t.co/rNGqRhMF3a

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli knows the value of luck. Virat Kohli knows the value of luck. https://t.co/6pcHjqygWy

Prajakta @18prajakta

#RCBvGT The Wankhede arises and applauds. Kohli lifts the bat. Quality knock this. The Wankhede arises and applauds. Kohli lifts the bat. Quality knock this. 👏 #RCBvGT

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli wins his first Man Of The Match Award in the IPL in two season. He was sensational tonight in a must win game. Virat Kohli wins his first Man Of The Match Award in the IPL in two season. He was sensational tonight in a must win game.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Everyone in the ground stands - the importance of the form of Kohli and situation of RCB. Everyone in the ground stands - the importance of the form of Kohli and situation of RCB. https://t.co/K631R5lFN7

Prajakta @18prajakta

#RCBvGT An innings like this was due for Virat Kohli after the kind of net session he had yesterday. Spent the two best hours watching him bat from the best view possible and seeing him execute the same today was cherry on the cake. An innings like this was due for Virat Kohli after the kind of net session he had yesterday. Spent the two best hours watching him bat from the best view possible and seeing him execute the same today was cherry on the cake. #RCBvGT

Akash Kumar Jha @Akashkumarjha14



This tells that he is serious about the "evolution talk" he made and it is a good sign.



#IPL2022 One very noticeable thing in kohli's innings was his willingness to open up square region on the off side instead of just hitting covers.This tells that he is serious about the "evolution talk" he made and it is a good sign. One very noticeable thing in kohli's innings was his willingness to open up square region on the off side instead of just hitting covers.This tells that he is serious about the "evolution talk" he made and it is a good sign.#IPL2022

Prajakta @18prajakta

#RCBvGT That was an emotional feeling for Virat Kohli. That was an emotional feeling for the fans who witnessed it. Welcome back, King! That was an emotional feeling for Virat Kohli. That was an emotional feeling for the fans who witnessed it. Welcome back, King!#RCBvGT

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra A poetry in motion to watch Virat Kohli bat in flow, it was that kinda knock. A poetry in motion to watch Virat Kohli bat in flow, it was that kinda knock. https://t.co/M5Gjlxqdv8

Sagar @sagarcasm Bangalore's weather and Kohli's batting, both have seen some thunder this week Bangalore's weather and Kohli's batting, both have seen some thunder this week

A @_shortarmjab_ Been waiting since ages for a knock like this. Enjoy kohli fans we deserve this Been waiting since ages for a knock like this. Enjoy kohli fans we deserve this ❤️

JC @JayC1718 arfan @Im__Arfan For a change, rcb knocks out srh officially this time For a change, rcb knocks out srh officially this time Williamson left India and Kohli scored , RCB knocked SRH out twitter.com/Im__Arfan/stat… Williamson left India and Kohli scored , RCB knocked SRH out twitter.com/Im__Arfan/stat… https://t.co/6im8LwcT0I

Sameer Allana @HitmanCricket



Not the first time I’ve witnessed him score big, what a man #RCBvGT #IPL2022 Virat Kohli brings up his fifty with a SIX against Rashid Khan!Not the first time I’ve witnessed him score big, what a man Virat Kohli brings up his fifty with a SIX against Rashid Khan! Not the first time I’ve witnessed him score big, what a man 😍❤️ #RCBvGT #IPL2022 https://t.co/76esxgHLVL

Manya @CSKian716 If Playoffs are on the line, expect Kohli to turn up.

If Playoffs are on the line, expect Kohli to turn up.https://t.co/Qtt8NB6fZ4

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Wade has taken Kohli's bad luck on himself so he could score freely. #IPL Wade has taken Kohli's bad luck on himself so he could score freely. #IPL

time square 🇮🇳 @time__square @imVkohli Well played king , hope to see you in form for intl matches Well played king , hope to see you in form for intl matches 🔥 @imVkohli

AV @UtdArc Today was the day where everything changes in his favour again maybe.....



This intensity in foot movement was strong, his running had intent, everything he did screamed "KOHLI" Today was the day where everything changes in his favour again maybe..... This intensity in foot movement was strong, his running had intent, everything he did screamed "KOHLI" https://t.co/P4qk68oNld

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh "Very good to see Virat Kohli back in the form and striking so well. Because he worked hard in the nets." - Faf du plessis "Very good to see Virat Kohli back in the form and striking so well. Because he worked hard in the nets." - Faf du plessis

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Kohli’s innings crucial for him and India. Had his share of luck, showed lot of character to dispel the gloom and doom that had enveloped him, played some marvellous strokes and scored an invaluable half century which Hopefully starts a new, happier chapter in his career Kohli’s innings crucial for him and India. Had his share of luck, showed lot of character to dispel the gloom and doom that had enveloped him, played some marvellous strokes and scored an invaluable half century which Hopefully starts a new, happier chapter in his career

Pooja Bishnoi @poojabishnoi36

Class is permanent

1st time itna late so rahi hu kyuki Virat Kohli sir is back



#ViratKohli𓃵 #RCBvsGT #KingKohli The king is backClass is permanent1st time itna late so rahi hu kyuki Virat Kohli sir is back The king is backClass is permanent 1st time itna late so rahi hu kyuki Virat Kohli sir is back #ViratKohli𓃵 #RCBvsGT #KingKohli https://t.co/bD3uuX3QPo

Detective @cheeks4042 Tarak - Kohli mutuals are the happiest people today Tarak - Kohli mutuals are the happiest people today https://t.co/2kSmArgyMT

Global Spot League Official @GlobalLeagues You want to know why Kohli should be playing the next T20 WC?



Watch the lofted straight drive vs Shami in loop. Strong base vs pace - that's the primary requirement for T20 in Australia. You want to know why Kohli should be playing the next T20 WC?Watch the lofted straight drive vs Shami in loop. Strong base vs pace - that's the primary requirement for T20 in Australia.

A l V Y @9seventy3 We got a Kohli masterclass in last game of season. We Indian fans deserve a Rohit masterclass to end this IPL season on high We got a Kohli masterclass in last game of season. We Indian fans deserve a Rohit masterclass to end this IPL season on high ❤️💙

Dravid in air 🪹 @Dravidsrihari

Can I say the king is back. No, I don't believe that

Because he is always in form for me.

I am not a fan of winning

I am a fan of Out of words. Don't know what to sayCan I say the king is back. No, I don't believe thatBecause he is always in form for me.I am not a fan of winning #ViratKohli I am a fan of @imVkohli Out of words. Don't know what to say Can I say the king is back. No, I don't believe that Because he is always in form for me.I am not a fan of winning #ViratKohliI am a fan of @imVkohli ❤🙏 https://t.co/Ztc4wXiiCC

I'murghost👻 @i_murghost

Becoz The King is back

@imVkohli FORTUNE is with ours

Thank u virat for the Treat 73 runs (54) Twitter is Under virat kohli fans controlBecoz The King is back #ViratKohli FORTUNE is with oursThank u virat for the Treat 73 runs (54) Twitter is Under virat kohli fans control 💥Becoz The King is back #ViratKohli ❤@imVkohli 💪 FORTUNE is with ours 😍Thank u virat for the Treat 73 runs (54) 🔥 https://t.co/USqA3o8amD

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli said, "the kind of support I've got from the fans throughout the IPL, I'm forever grateful for that. I've been blessed with a lot". Virat Kohli said, "the kind of support I've got from the fans throughout the IPL, I'm forever grateful for that. I've been blessed with a lot".

Yashvi @BreatheKohli " I haven't done enough for my team this season and that bothers me more than the stats and records " @imVkohli " I haven't done enough for my team this season and that bothers me more than the stats and records " @imVkohli 🐐❤️

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli with the Man Of The Match Award. His first since 2020. Virat Kohli with the Man Of The Match Award. His first since 2020. https://t.co/0iFTKNPTB3

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Smiles on Virat Kohli's face in the post match presentation. Smiles on Virat Kohli's face in the post match presentation. https://t.co/pdARLMi6kp

Vinesh Prabhu @vlp1994



Always with you KING



#IPL2022 Virat Kohli got emotional right now talking about the support he received from fans. Says he's blessed to have such fansAlways with you KING Virat Kohli got emotional right now talking about the support he received from fans. Says he's blessed to have such fans ❤️🙏Always with you KING 👑❤️#IPL2022

ayaan. @AyanMusk Kohli really saved the batting order and Faf by playing 14 balls of Sai and sacrificed his strike rate when he was striking so well against every other bowler. Great inning, even in an inning when he was looking for the form, he played for the team Kohli really saved the batting order and Faf by playing 14 balls of Sai and sacrificed his strike rate when he was striking so well against every other bowler. Great inning, even in an inning when he was looking for the form, he played for the team https://t.co/46oAuhPMAf

Virat Kohli, Faf, Maxwell combine to pip Gujarat

A target of 169 looked like a tricky task, especially with the ball stopping a bit and the Titans having a top quality bowling attack. Some luck did go RCB's way in the beginning as Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis edged some deliveries to the boundary.

Kohli was also dropped through a slight misjudgement from Rashid Khan at the boundary. But after the reprieve, the 33-year-old was absolutely flawless. Du Plessis was happy to play second fiddle while Kohli was in full flow at the other end.

The duo added 115 runs for the first wicket, but things looked a bit tricky when Rashid dismissed Du Plessis. The leg-spinner could have triggered a batting collapse had he got Maxwell on the very next delivery.

However, the stars seemed to be with RCB as the ball hit the stumps but the bails weren't uprooted. From there on, there was no looking back as despite Kohli's wicket, Maxwell went on an absolute rampage to give RCB a fantastic eight-wicket win.

RCB will now be closely watching the game between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals on May 21. They will hope that the five-time IPL champions do them a favor by winning against the Capitals so that RCB can go through to the playoffs.

Edited by Parimal