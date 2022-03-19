"KKR is a lucky team for me"- Pacer Umesh Yadav ahead of IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Umesh Yadav is excited to be reunited with the franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 season. The 34-year-old has represented KKR in the past and has tasted success, winning the 2014 edition of the IPL.

Umesh Yadav didn't have a great past couple of seasons in the IPL and went unsold in the IPL 2021 auction. However, he has been given a chance to redeem himself by KKR and will be keen to repay the faith shown in him.

Speaking in a video posted on KKR's Instagram handle, here's what Yadav had to say about representing KKR in the IPL 2022 season:

"Feeling great to be back! We won the cup in 2014. The memories with KKR have been great. I am delighted to be back. Because KKR has given me that experience of winning a trophy so you can say that KKR is a lucky team for me."

Yadav will now be in quarantine for three days with his family. He added:

"My family is here with me and even my baby, Hunarr is here, I rarely get bored when she is around so these three days of quarantine will pass easily."

"Aim will be to win the trophy"- Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav has been a backup pacer in India's Test team for a while now. Although he didn't get any game time in the Test series against Sri Lanka, Yadav believes he is in great shape having trained with the Indian team.

He stated:

"I was at the Test match before this. The practice and training has been great. I am also feeling good about my fitness. So looking forward to the season and to be doing the best I can for KKR and the aim will be to win the trophy."

With Pat Cummins unavailable for the first few games due to national commitments, it will be interesting to see whether KKR hand Umesh Yadav an IPL comeback immediately.

