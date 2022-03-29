"I don't want to use this as an excuse but we have seen this over the years" - KL Rahul laments the overwhelming presence of dew against GT in IPL 2022 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul believes that dew made it difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball in the second innings. The franchise lost its inaugural match in the IPL 2022 following a last-over finish against fellow debutants Gujarat Titans. The Hardik Pandya-led franchise emerged victorious by five wickets with two balls to spare.

The dew factor has made an imposing presence in the tournament's opening matches. All four matches have seen the team chasing securing victories, with dew playing a major role in the evening contests.

Opining that his side were in the contest until the 15th over of the second innings, Rahul said during the post-match presentation:

"If you get off to a start like that, you are behind in the game and trying to chase the game. With the way we finished and batted towards the second half, I think we gave ourselves a real good chance, and even with the ball till the 14th or 15th over we were really in the game. I don't want to use this as an excuse but we have seen this over the years in the IPL. It gets really really hard for the bowlers to grip the ball in the second innings."

Rahul continued by saying that the team will focus even more on their practice with the wet ball following today's result. He added:

"It is something we will have to go back and practice again with the wet ball. We have practiced with the wet ball, but obviosuly under pressure in a game situation, it comes so much harder, but I think the boys tried really hard. Credit to Tewatia and Abhinav as well, to hold their nerve and hit their shots in the gap. Good win for them but good learning for us."

LSG's spin trio bowled relatively well with the dew in the middle overs. However, as the innings ventured into its latter stages, Rahul Tewatia and David Miller took the spinners to the cleaners and shifted the momentum entirely.

Believing that the contest was a good start to the campaign despite the loss, Rahul said:

"I think it was a phenomenal game, what a way to start the campaign, obviously starting off like that with the bat is not ideal, but the way we recovered, I think was phenomenal. Gives us so much confidence in the batters in the middle order and the lower middle order can do the job for us."

Rahul added:

"We know with Wankhede initially in the first innings that the ball can do a bit, if we can get through that, that would be ideal, something for us to learn as a batting unit. But, it was a great confidence booster and we could not have started the campaign in any better way. Obviously, a win would have been great but I think there is so much to take away, and something to learn for us."

LSG posted a respectable first innings total of 158-6 after being 29-4 at one stage of the game. Deepak Hooda (55) and Ayush Badoni (54) both played well to take the team to the total.

"I knew he will be dangerous but I did not think he will bowl that well" - KL Rahul on Mohammed Shami's magical spell

GT pacer Mohammed Shami was adjudged player of the match for his potent spell of 3-25. The right-arm pacer dismantled the LSG top-order in the powerplay, which included KL Rahul's golden duck dismissal.

Admitting that there are not many bowlers who can exploit conditions better than Shami, Rahul said:

"I think sometimes you just have to give it to the quality of the bowlers. We all know what Shami can do, he has done this time and again with the red ball but obviously with the white ball, when there is some help, if there is anyone who can exploit that, it is Shami."

Rahul added:

"I have played with him for the last three or four years with the previous franchise and I knew he will be dangerous but I did not think he will bowl that well. Good to see Shami bowling so well."

LSG will next take on CSK at the Brabourne Stadium on March 31, according to the IPL 2022 schedule.

