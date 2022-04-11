"KLegend Rahul keeps on impressing!" - Fans troll KL Rahul for golden duck, poor captaincy against RR in IPL 2022

KL Rahul had another horrible outing at the Wankhede Stadium for the second time this season, as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain was dismissed for a golden duck.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Trent Boult decided to come round the wicket on the very first delivery of the second innings and unleashed a big booming inswinger, rattling Rahul's stumps all over the place.
Fans on Twitter trolled the LSG captain for yet another golden duck this season. Some fans also slammed KL Rahul for his decision to send hard-hitting Marcus Stoinis down at No.8 as that ended up costing them the game. Here are some of the reactions:
KL Rahul's wicket gave RR perfect start in second innings
Defending a target of 166 wasn't going to be easy for RR, especially in a small stadium like the Wankhede and with dew playing its part. However, Trent Boult did what he is famous for - picking up wickets upfront.
The RR pacer sent back both KL Rahul and Krishnappa Gowtham for golden ducks and that pushed LSG back considerably. The Super Giants think tank made some baffling decisions which included sending Gowtham up at No.3 and Jason Holder at No.4.
Both experiments didn't work as RR bowlers kept on making inroads in the LSG batting line-up. What raised quite a few eyebrows was that despite wickets continuing to tumble, LSG didn't send Stoinis out to bat. The Australain all-rounder walked out to bat when the required run rate was already above 14.
Stoinis did his best to make a match out of it, scoring 38 runs off just 17 balls. With one over to go and just 15 runs to get with Stoinis on strike, LSG looked favorites to win the game. However, young Kuldeep Sen held his nerve and helped RR script a fantastic win by 3 runs.
Sanju Samson and his men will be delighted to get back to winning ways and reach the top of the table.
Who is the current Orange Cap & Purple Cap holder in IPL 2022? Click here to know!