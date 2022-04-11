×
"KLegend Rahul keeps on impressing!" - Fans troll KL Rahul for golden duck, poor captaincy against RR in IPL 2022

KL Rahul was dismissed for a golden duck for the second time this season. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Apr 11, 2022 12:25 AM IST
News

KL Rahul had another horrible outing at the Wankhede Stadium for the second time this season, as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain was dismissed for a golden duck.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Trent Boult decided to come round the wicket on the very first delivery of the second innings and unleashed a big booming inswinger, rattling Rahul's stumps all over the place.

Fans on Twitter trolled the LSG captain for yet another golden duck this season. Some fans also slammed KL Rahul for his decision to send hard-hitting Marcus Stoinis down at No.8 as that ended up costing them the game. Here are some of the reactions:

KL Rahul needs to be questioned about this pathetic batting order.
KL Rahul for the second time in IPL 2022 registers a Golden Duck. Before this season, he had only one Golden Duck in his entire IPL career.
KL Rahul continues displaying his brilliant captaincy. Sent Stoinis at number 8 and Gowtham first down 🤣
According to KL Intelligent rahul, k gowtham can bat at no.3 and stoinis will bat at no.8. What a brilliant strategy. K Gowtham highest score in an innings in IPL is 33 while Stoinis highest is 65. #IPL2022 #LSGvRR
Lucknow has lost this match only due to poor captaincy of KL Rahul.#IPL20222 #IPL #KLRahul #Stoinis #RRvLSG #LSGvRR
Another one from Rahul. Stoinis batting at 8 today. #LSGvsRR #IPL2022 twitter.com/sujit_90/statu…
Peak KL Rahul captaincy moment with Gowtham and Holder coming in before Stoinis
LSG throwing early wickets so new joiner Stoinis & newcomer Bhadoni get better chance & experience of finishing a matchKLegend Rahul just keeps impressing us with his captaincy
Lucknow sent Stoinis at Number 8, Lol… Very KL Rahul captaincy
I blame KL Rahul, Andy flower, Vijay Dahiya, Gautam Gambhir etc for this loss..!! 🤒🤙Marcus stoinis did what all he had !Sending him at 8 was a disastrous decision, that's where LSG lost.!!#RRvsLSG#IPL2022
#KLRahul and left arm bowlers more worst love story than me and my crush.
NBDC department blessed enough to welcome both the team captains Sanju and KL Rahul followed by rare TukTuk from fraud Buttler and TukTuk Youth wing department senior official Devdutt Paddikal 🔥🔥 #RRvLSG https://t.co/k15SXHy8IK
Almost a carbon copy of his wicket against Shaheen Afridi, second golden duck for KL Rahul this season #IPL2022 https://t.co/oHrSCrz4iD
Just a reminder that India is heading on to the world cup with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma as our openers who become mere statues in front of left-arm quicks. It's gonna be... https://t.co/RkVLC4hxfw
"I didn't see it""Winning and losing is not in our hands""Strikerate is overrated""Whole country against 11""This one felt like a win because of the way we fought"Meet the statement merchant @klrahul11 😭
Lucknow Supergiants lost both of their matches played at Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2022. KL Rahul scored Golden Duck in both games.
I blame Shaheen Afridi for exposing KL Rahul infront of the whole world. https://t.co/UOiOicjwrP
Kl Rahul out on a golden duck 😱😱😱😭😭😭😭🥹🥹🥹🥲🥲#LSGvRR #IPL2022 #KKRvsDC #IPL https://t.co/N5jOesAmVW
KL Rahul is a very good player, but he's a SHOCKINGLY bad captain.I'm sorry if you don't see it
U.N.B.E.L.I.E.V.A.B.L.E 😱KL Rahul did exactly same tonight as Suniel Shetty did in film "Dhadkan". https://t.co/LpnNEJgNtg
If KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli are our 1,2,3 in T20 WC this year, we're already doomed, I said what I said.

KL Rahul's wicket gave RR perfect start in second innings

Defending a target of 166 wasn't going to be easy for RR, especially in a small stadium like the Wankhede and with dew playing its part. However, Trent Boult did what he is famous for - picking up wickets upfront.

The RR pacer sent back both KL Rahul and Krishnappa Gowtham for golden ducks and that pushed LSG back considerably. The Super Giants think tank made some baffling decisions which included sending Gowtham up at No.3 and Jason Holder at No.4.

Both experiments didn't work as RR bowlers kept on making inroads in the LSG batting line-up. What raised quite a few eyebrows was that despite wickets continuing to tumble, LSG didn't send Stoinis out to bat. The Australain all-rounder walked out to bat when the required run rate was already above 14.

Stoinis did his best to make a match out of it, scoring 38 runs off just 17 balls. With one over to go and just 15 runs to get with Stoinis on strike, LSG looked favorites to win the game. However, young Kuldeep Sen held his nerve and helped RR script a fantastic win by 3 runs.

Sanju Samson and his men will be delighted to get back to winning ways and reach the top of the table.

Edited by Parimal
