IPL 2022 leagues matches in Maharashtra, playoffs in Ahmedabad: Reports 

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to be held in Maharashtra and Ahmedabad. According to reports, while the league stage matches of IPL 2022 will be played in Maharashtra, the playoffs will be held in Ahmedabad.

Last week, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirmed that the 15th season of the IPL will start in the last week of March and will be played until the end of May. Some reports also claimed that the T20 league would be held in India without crowds owing to the threat of COVID-19.

Now, TOI has quoted a source as saying:

“As of now, the Board is mulling organising the league stage in Maharashtra, and the playoffs in Ahmedabad.”

The report claimed the BCCI held a meeting with its office-bearers on Thursday, during which it decided that the IPL will be held in India this year. They also agreed that it would be moved to the UAE if the COVID situation in the country worsens.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Virat Kohli was signed for the same amount in 2018



2022 Lucknow have picked KL Rahul for a whopping amount of INR 17 Crores, making him the joint-highest paid player in the history of the IPLVirat Kohli was signed for the same amount in 2018 #IPL 2022 #IPL Lucknow have picked KL Rahul for a whopping amount of INR 17 Crores, making him the joint-highest paid player in the history of the IPL 💰💵Virat Kohli was signed for the same amount in 2018 🙌#IPL2022 #IPL https://t.co/MNCCRFYMZQ

The report added that the league stage matches will be held at three venues in Mumbai -- the Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium in Cricket Club of India, the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje, near Pune. The playoffs are likely to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Only 25 percent crowd to be allowed at IPL 2022 matches?

If all goes well, IPL 2022 could also witness some fan presence at the stadiums. According to the same TOI report, 25% crowd could be allowed for the league stage games in Maharashtra, provided the COVID situation is under control. A source told the paper:

“If the number of positive cases aren’t high around that time, the state government authorities are likely to allow around 25% capacity crowds for this year’s IPL.”

The source added that, even in the present situation, the Maharashtra government, as per its latest order on covid norms, is keen to organize events.

They are eager to host national and international sporting events as long as a strict bio-bubble, and all the COVID protocols are maintained.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Other notable absentees are Jofra Archer, Joe Root, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes.



IPL



#IPL According to reports, Ben Stokes, Chris Gayle and Mitchell Starc have not registered their name for the mega auction.Other notable absentees are Jofra Archer, Joe Root, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes.IPL #IPL 2022 According to reports, Ben Stokes, Chris Gayle and Mitchell Starc have not registered their name for the mega auction.Other notable absentees are Jofra Archer, Joe Root, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes.📷 IPL#IPL #IPL2022 https://t.co/zLcW3AXvfg

Also Read Article Continues below

The 2021 edition of the IPL was played in two halves. The first leg was played in India but had to be suspended due to rising COVID-19 cases. The T20 league was subsequently moved to the UAE, where the second half was conducted under a strict bio-bubble.

Edited by Diptanil Roy