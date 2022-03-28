"Looks even more pathetic under flood lights!" - Fans roast LSG's jersey ahead of their IPL 2022 opener

Fans got their first look at the new teams Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Both were keen to start well in their debut IPL season and were looking forward to the big occasion.

However, Twitter had already begun to troll LSG even before a single ball was bowled because of their jersey. The franchise has used a fresh aqua color with a tinge of orange to it. But the fans aren't impressed by what they saw and this is what they had to say about their jersey:

Global Spot League Official @GlobalLeagues We can't believe we will be forced to see this LSG jersey 14 times a year minimum. We can't believe we will be forced to see this LSG jersey 14 times a year minimum.

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Gotta appreciate LSG player's commitment for not trying to give that jersey more screen time. Nothing but respect. Gotta appreciate LSG player's commitment for not trying to give that jersey more screen time. Nothing but respect.

Shamika_06✨ @shami_06music

Kaha se dundh ke laya hai

#LSGvGT It's gonna be very difficult to tolerate that LSG jersey colour for more than 2 monthsKaha se dundh ke laya hai It's gonna be very difficult to tolerate that LSG jersey colour for more than 2 months Kaha se dundh ke laya hai #LSGvGT https://t.co/kkEA4JwvmX

ayaan. @AyanMusk Saw a lot of people claiming that this LSG jersey would look good under the effect of flood lights, lol it looks even more pathetic. Tennis ball tournament Jo hote hai chote chote towns me udhar aisi jersey me khelte hai log. Saw a lot of people claiming that this LSG jersey would look good under the effect of flood lights, lol it looks even more pathetic. Tennis ball tournament Jo hote hai chote chote towns me udhar aisi jersey me khelte hai log.

Gaurav Nandan Tripathi @Cric_Beyond_Ent



#IPL2022 LSG's jersey is the worst ever cricket Jersey in cricket history. No one can even compete with them in this regard. LSG's jersey is the worst ever cricket Jersey in cricket history. No one can even compete with them in this regard. #IPL2022

Cricket Caravan🏏 @CricCaravan Whoever has designed the #LSG jersey, they haven't consider the under light factor.The jersey is looking as dull as their batting. #IPL2022 Whoever has designed the #LSG jersey, they haven't consider the under light factor.The jersey is looking as dull as their batting. #IPL2022

Thejaswi Udupa @udupendra Why is LSG's jersey the colour of toothpaste? Why is LSG's jersey the colour of toothpaste?

Mohammed Shami's masterclass rocks LSG early

GT captain Hardik Pandya had no hesitation in bowling first after winning the toss as the dew would play a role in the second innings, making it easier for their batters. The Super Giants have a formidable opening combination in Quinton de Kock and skipper KL Rahul, so it was important for GT to start well.

Mohammed Shami did exactly what the doctor ordered for GT, as he bowled an absolute beauty first up to dismiss the LSG skipper for a golden duck. De Kock tried to find the middle of his bat and instill some kind of momentum in the Super Giants' innings.

However, Shami bowled another beauty from around the wicket, nipping the ball back in and hitting the top of De Kock's leg-stump. Lewis was still there at the crease and was threatening to cut loose. However, Shubman Gill took a fantastic running catch and pushed LSG deeper into trouble.

Manish Pandey was arguably the ideal batter to come in this situation as he had the ability to consolidate the innings. However, Shami was brought back for his third over and he cleaned up Pandey with another delivery that nipped back, this time hitting the top of the off-stump.

With Deepak Hooda at the crease and the experienced Krunal Pandya yet to come, the Super Giants will be hoping to reach a competitive total. But they will need to see off the threat of Rashid Khan.

