"Looks even more pathetic under flood lights!" - Fans roast LSG's jersey ahead of their IPL 2022 opener

Fans got their first look at the new teams Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Both were keen to start well in their debut IPL season and were looking forward to the big occasion.
However, Twitter had already begun to troll LSG even before a single ball was bowled because of their jersey. The franchise has used a fresh aqua color with a tinge of orange to it. But the fans aren't impressed by what they saw and this is what they had to say about their jersey:
Mohammed Shami's masterclass rocks LSG early
GT captain Hardik Pandya had no hesitation in bowling first after winning the toss as the dew would play a role in the second innings, making it easier for their batters. The Super Giants have a formidable opening combination in Quinton de Kock and skipper KL Rahul, so it was important for GT to start well.
Mohammed Shami did exactly what the doctor ordered for GT, as he bowled an absolute beauty first up to dismiss the LSG skipper for a golden duck. De Kock tried to find the middle of his bat and instill some kind of momentum in the Super Giants' innings.
However, Shami bowled another beauty from around the wicket, nipping the ball back in and hitting the top of De Kock's leg-stump. Lewis was still there at the crease and was threatening to cut loose. However, Shubman Gill took a fantastic running catch and pushed LSG deeper into trouble.
Manish Pandey was arguably the ideal batter to come in this situation as he had the ability to consolidate the innings. However, Shami was brought back for his third over and he cleaned up Pandey with another delivery that nipped back, this time hitting the top of the off-stump.
With Deepak Hooda at the crease and the experienced Krunal Pandya yet to come, the Super Giants will be hoping to reach a competitive total. But they will need to see off the threat of Rashid Khan.