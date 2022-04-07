"Lucknow are five percent ahead of Delhi" - Mohammad Kaif predicts favorites in LSG vs DC in IPL 2022

Former Indian cricketer and cricket expert Mohammad Kaif believes the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have an edge over the Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of their IPL 2022 clash.

Kaif knows that DC have a lot of talent as he has worked with the players during his time there as an assistant coach and acknowledged that as well. However, the 41-year-old also feels that with back-to-back wins, LSG have the much-needed momentum going into tonight's encounter.

Kaif feels LSG's batting won them the game against CSK and they bowled brilliantly against SRH, ticking boxes in both departments.

Speaking to Sportskeeda on the show 'SK Match ki Baat', Mohammad Kaif explained why LSG have their noses in front ahead of their encounter against DC. He said:

"I see Lucknow getting momentum. They won the first match because of their batting. Evin Lewis is in form. KL Rahul returned to form in the last game. They won their last game due to their bowling. Avesh Khan was brilliant with his four wickets. Ayush Badoni and Hooda are in form too."

However, Mohammad Kaif also didn't write off DC completely. He feels that their success over the last few years will give them the motivation to make a strong comeback. He added:

"I feel Lucknow are five percent ahead of Delhi. But Delhi has had a good three years, have played the final a year ago. So they know how to make a comeback after a loss. So it is going to be a riveting contest."

Lucknow have an advantage because they know the conditions: Mohammad Kaif

This will be DC's first match at the DY Patil Stadium, while LSG played their previous game at the same venue. Mohammad Kaif feels this could be a crucial factor as Lucknow will be well-versed with the conditions and the way the ptich behaves. Kaif stated:

"I think the trend of winning the toss and fielding first will continue even now, even though the sides chasing have lost a few games there. But Lucknow have an advantage because they played their last game at DY Patil itself. So they know the conditions better and defending a total of 169 in the last game was a huge thing."

With the potential return of stars like David Warner and Anrich Nortje, DC will hope to get back to winning ways against LSG.

