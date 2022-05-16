"Lucknow Super Bottlers!" - Fans troll KL Rahul, LSG for missing out on golden opportunity to finish in Top 2 in IPL 2022

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul dished out another disappointing performance against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) this season. The 30-year-old would have been keen to win the game this time as he was dismissed for a golden duck in the reverse fixture.

However, KL Rahul couldn't do much this time around either, scoring just 10 runs off as many as 19 deliveries and that probably went a long way in hampering LSG's chances of chasing down 178.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see Rahul fail to lead from the front with the bat in such a crucial game. A win for LSG would have sealed a top-two finish for them but KL Rahul and a number of other batters couldn't quite live up to their expectations.

Some fans also trolled Rahul for his negative approach and the LSG batting for their uncertain middle-order. They also feel Rahul's poor captaincy cost LSG some extra runs. Here are some of the reactions:

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Lucknow bottling top 2 position

Udit @udit_buch Ayush Badoni ko Australia jaati Hui flight me bitha to Diya tha, but ab Singapore me jab flight halt tha vaha pe utar diya hai, vo ab Australia nahi jaa payega. Ayush Badoni ko Australia jaati Hui flight me bitha to Diya tha, but ab Singapore me jab flight halt tha vaha pe utar diya hai, vo ab Australia nahi jaa payega.

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #LSGvRR Middle-order musical chairs continue to hurt LSG. Flexibility is one thing, uncertainty is another. And they're clearly erring on the side of the second. They've underutilized Holder all season but it was the final straw tonight with Hooda moved out of 3 #IPL2022 Middle-order musical chairs continue to hurt LSG. Flexibility is one thing, uncertainty is another. And they're clearly erring on the side of the second. They've underutilized Holder all season but it was the final straw tonight with Hooda moved out of 3 #IPL2022 #LSGvRR

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy , academy is proud of you, keep it up #LSGvRR Well done KL Rahul, epic knocks like 10(19) after being in form is rare, academy is proud of you, keep it up Well done KL Rahul, epic knocks like 10(19) after being in form is rare🙈, academy is proud of you, keep it up🔥😍 #LSGvRR https://t.co/P53T7zARJE

Sushant Mehta @SushantNMehta

Terrible captaincy, meek batting

#RRvsLSG Great Mr KL Rahul gone for 10 off 19Terrible captaincy, meek batting Great Mr KL Rahul gone for 10 off 19 🙏 Terrible captaincy, meek batting 👎#RRvsLSG

jä. @jattuu12 Most runs by Indian this IPL:



KL Rahul : 469 @ 135

DEEPAK HOODA: 406 @ 134



when will he get the hype Most runs by Indian this IPL:KL Rahul : 469 @ 135DEEPAK HOODA: 406 @ 134when will he get the hype

Mohit Katta @MohitKattaC1733 The loss is on KL Rahul.

Whatta terr0rist knock by him The loss is on KL Rahul.Whatta terr0rist knock by him

tanya @traumatied Disappointed to see KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma continuously denying taking the strike when left-arm bowlers open the bowling. If you don't face your fear in the IPL, then when will you? Disappointed to see KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma continuously denying taking the strike when left-arm bowlers open the bowling. If you don't face your fear in the IPL, then when will you?

🛡️ @kurkureter Kl rahul n co. are going to get another tight class from Gambhir's side.

Waiting for video🤣🤣🤣 Kl rahul n co. are going to get another tight class from Gambhir's side.Waiting for video🤣🤣🤣

𝕽𝖆𝖙𝖓𝖆𝖉𝖊𝖊𝖕 @_ratna_deep If you remove MI, KL Rahul's season has been very similar to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's season.



Not to forget, he has 3 ducks this season like Kohli. If you remove MI, KL Rahul's season has been very similar to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's season.Not to forget, he has 3 ducks this season like Kohli.

𝑨𝒌𝒖𝒍 𝑻𝒉𝒂𝒌𝒖𝒓 @Loyalsachfan01 KL RAHUL SCORED BRILLIANT 10 FOR 19 most dependable batsman for India at present and future Captain gone. KL RAHUL SCORED BRILLIANT 10 FOR 19 most dependable batsman for India at present and future Captain gone.

Ashes🔥 @Freak_49 Kl rahul in his prime is struggling against Shami and Boult and they call him a good batsman 🤣🤣 #CricketTwitter Kl rahul in his prime is struggling against Shami and Boult and they call him a good batsman 🤣🤣 #CricketTwitter

KL Rahul looked uncomfortable against Trent Boult once again

When the two teams last met, Trent Boult rattled KL Rahul's stumps on the first delivery of the chase. The LSG captain was probably wary of Boult's threat and rather went into a shell.

The wicket of Quinton de Kock and the failed experiment of Ayush Badoni at No.3 also didn't help Rahul's cause. Eventually, Prasidh Krishna got the better of his fellow statesman and LSG were in deep trouble.

However, Krunal Pandya joined Deepak Hooda at the crease and the duo stabilized LSG's chase. Hooda particularly took the attack to arguably RR's best bowler in Yuzvendra Chahal and the chase was nicely poised to a close finish.

Although Pandya was dismissed, it was perhaps a good entry point for Marcus Stoinis. As long as both Stoinis and Hooda were at the crease, LSG were in with a shout. But Chahal once again proved why he is a world-class bowler as he got the big wicket of Hooda.

From there on, LSG just lost their way in the chase and Stoinis was left with much to do once again. RR's win has blown open the race for the second spot as there are multiple teams who can end up on 16 points. LSG will rue the golden opportunity that they had to seal their place in Qualifier 1.

Edited by Parimal