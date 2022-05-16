"Lucknow Super Bottlers!" - Fans troll KL Rahul, LSG for missing out on golden opportunity to finish in Top 2 in IPL 2022

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul dished out another disappointing performance against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) this season. The 30-year-old would have been keen to win the game this time as he was dismissed for a golden duck in the reverse fixture.
However, KL Rahul couldn't do much this time around either, scoring just 10 runs off as many as 19 deliveries and that probably went a long way in hampering LSG's chances of chasing down 178.
Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see Rahul fail to lead from the front with the bat in such a crucial game. A win for LSG would have sealed a top-two finish for them but KL Rahul and a number of other batters couldn't quite live up to their expectations.
Some fans also trolled Rahul for his negative approach and the LSG batting for their uncertain middle-order. They also feel Rahul's poor captaincy cost LSG some extra runs. Here are some of the reactions:
KL Rahul looked uncomfortable against Trent Boult once again
When the two teams last met, Trent Boult rattled KL Rahul's stumps on the first delivery of the chase. The LSG captain was probably wary of Boult's threat and rather went into a shell.
The wicket of Quinton de Kock and the failed experiment of Ayush Badoni at No.3 also didn't help Rahul's cause. Eventually, Prasidh Krishna got the better of his fellow statesman and LSG were in deep trouble.
However, Krunal Pandya joined Deepak Hooda at the crease and the duo stabilized LSG's chase. Hooda particularly took the attack to arguably RR's best bowler in Yuzvendra Chahal and the chase was nicely poised to a close finish.
Although Pandya was dismissed, it was perhaps a good entry point for Marcus Stoinis. As long as both Stoinis and Hooda were at the crease, LSG were in with a shout. But Chahal once again proved why he is a world-class bowler as he got the big wicket of Hooda.
From there on, LSG just lost their way in the chase and Stoinis was left with much to do once again. RR's win has blown open the race for the second spot as there are multiple teams who can end up on 16 points. LSG will rue the golden opportunity that they had to seal their place in Qualifier 1.