Lucknow Super Giants sign Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani as Mark Wood’s replacement for IPL 2022

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have signed Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement for England fast bowler Mark Wood for the 2022 season.

Wood, who was purchased by LSG at the mega auction in Bengaluru last month for ₹7.5 crore, was recently ruled out of IPL 2022 due to an elbow injury. The England pacer has decided to take an indefinite break from cricket.

Meanwhile, there were speculations that Muzarabani could replace Wood in the LSG squad. The official Twitter account of the Embassy of India in Harare, Zimbabwe confirmed the news through a post on Monday. The Twitter handle shared an image of the ambassador with the cricketer and wrote:

“Ambassador met with Mr Blessing Muzarabani, the Zimbabwean bowler, as he prepared to leave for #IPL2022. Ambassador wished him & his team #LucknowSuperGiants the very best. #IndiaAt75 @IndianDiplomacy @MEAIndia.”

The 25-year-old right-arm pacer is the first Zimbabwean cricketer in eight years to be a part of the IPL. Before Muzarabani, Tatenda Taibu, Ray Price and Brendan Taylor were picked by IPL franchises.

Harare-born Muzarabani has represented Zimbabwe in six Tests, 30 ODIs and 21 T20Is and has claimed 83 international scalps. The pace bowler has also represented the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In his T20 career, he has picked up 44 wickets in 40 matches at a strike rate of 19.6 and an economy rate of 7.91.

“Bubbles have brought the team together” - Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul

The Lucknow Super Giants will be led by KL Rahul during their first season in the IPL. Rahul, who was the captain of Punjab Kings (PBKS) earlier, was picked by the Lucknow franchise from the draft list and named skipper.

In a recent interaction, he said that while bio-bubble life is extremely difficult for players, it has also bought teams closer. Rahul said on Red Bull Cricket on Clubhouse:

"I think the bubbles have brought the team together. We've gotten to know each other a lot better. We end up spending a lot of time with each other. I think the last series and the West Indies series at home really got to me. The first few bubbles I did manage. Because I kept asking myself, 'Where else can I be? What else can I do?' Nothing. Cricket is the only thing I am good at and this is the thing I have chosen, so I owe it to myself."

Rahul-led LSG will begin their IPL 2022 campaign by taking on the Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 28 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Edited by Prem Deshpande