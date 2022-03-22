Lucknow Super Giants unveil their first-ever jersey ahead of IPL 2022

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have unveiled their first-ever jersey ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022. The franchise will compete in their maiden season after building a formidable squad at the mega-auction last month.

The highly-anticipated jersey boasts aqua and teal shades and has been designed by Mumbai-based renowned fashion designer Kunal Rawal. The kit takes strong inspiration from the franchise logo, which represents the Garuda bird from Hindu mythology. It represents force, speed, knowledge and bravery, and those qualities have been embedded into the jersey with its intricate design features.

A fine touch of saffron and green makes its presence in the wider parts of the torso region. Finer details of the jersey have been released by the franchise through a press release, which read:

"The deconstructed, stylized design with an intricate, three-dimensional line work representation of the Garuda — from its scales to its wingspan — strategically placed on the jersey to enhance the body contours. In fact, the eleven scales are designed as double scales and can be interpreted as super scales, representing the eleven fearless Lucknow Super Giant’s on the field."

The statement continued:

"The team kit sees a much younger, fresher aqua color, synonymous with the young, full of energy LSG team. It also features highlights in saffron and green, as an extension of the LSG logo colours."

A prolonged social media campaign was in the works ahead of the jersey reveal. Several posts, including a video message from all-rounder Krunal Pandya, were posted on the franchise's social media accounts over the course of the day.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) release theme song ahead of IPL 2022

Apart from the jersey, LSG have also released their theme song, which has been sung and performed by Badshah. The popular Indian singer and composer can be seen in the music video performing on the streets of Lucknow alongside franchise captain KL Rahul.

"LSG unveiled their Theme Song Video today . The song has been sung and composed by singer Badshah . Remo D'souza has directed the Film which has been shot extensively in Lucknow . The film symbolises the spirit of Lucknow . The tagline "AbApniBaariHai " denotes the aspirations of the Club to perform and excel."

LSG will make their IPL debut with a fixture against fellow newcomers Gujarat Titans (GT). The fixture is slated to be played at the Wankhede Stadium on March 28 according to the IPL 2022 schedule.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava