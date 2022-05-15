IPL 2022: Matheesha Pathirana age, hometown, bowling style, salary and T20 stats

Matheesha Pathirana replaced his compatriot Maheesh Theekshana in the Chennai Super Kings' playing XI for the IPL 2022 match against Gujarat Titans on Sunday. Theekshana has been impressive in the few games he has played for CSK. As the MS Dhoni-led outfit have been eliminated from playoff contention, the team management has decided to try Pathirana.

Many fans will know that the Super Kings signed Kiwi speedster Adam Milne at the IPL 2022 auction. Unfortunately, he picked up an injury soon after his CSK debut, which ruled him out of the season. Chennai then roped in Pathirana as Milne's replacement.

Popularly known as 'Junior Malinga', Pathirana will bowl his first ball in IPL 2022 against Gujarat Titans. Before he bowls his first spell, here are some interesting things you need to know about the Super Kings' new player:

Matheesha Pathirana Age

Matheesha Pathirana was born on December 18, 2002. As of May 15, 2022, he is 19 years and 148 days old.

Hometown

Pathirana was born in Kandy. He is yet to play First-Class cricket, but he represented Sri Lanka in the ICC U-19 World Cup earlier this year.

Bowling style

Like Lasith Malinga, Pathirana is a right-arm medium-fast bowler. He has a slingy bowling action, which can trouble opposition batters.

Matheesha Pathirana salary

Pathirana registered himself at a base price of ₹20 lakh for the IPL 2022 mega auction. CSK signed him at his base price as a replacement for Adam Milne.

T20 stats

The Sri Lankan youngster has played only two T20 games in his career so far, where he has scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 8.25. It will be interesting to see how he performs for CSK in IPL 2022.

