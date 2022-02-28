Mayank Agarwal appointed Punjab Kings captain ahead of IPL 2022 season

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Mayank Agarwal has been named the new captain of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise ahead of the 2022 season.

Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan were among the top contenders for the key role after KL Rahul parted ways with the team following IPL 2021. Eventually, the franchise decided to go with Agarwal, who was retained ahead of the mega auction for ₹14 crore.

Confirming the appointment, PBKS took to their official Twitter handle and wrote:

“Attention #SherSquad. Our © ➜ Mayank Agarwal. Send in your wishes for the new #CaptainPunjab.”

Reacting to his appointment, the 31-year-old said:

“I am honored and happy to be leading Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022. Let’s do it this time. Buuraaaaah.”

Agarwal was purchased by PBKS for ₹1 crore at the 2018 IPL auction. He did not have a great run that season, scoring only 120 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 127.65 with a best of 30. However, he has been prolific in subsequent years, scoring 332 runs in IPL 2019 at a strike rate of 141.88.

During the IPL 2020 season, he notched up his maiden ton in the T20 league, hammering 106 off only 50 balls in a match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Sharjah. He ended the season with 424 runs at a strike rate of 156.45.

Agarwal carried his good form in IPL 2021 as well, notching up 441 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 140.44 and an average of 40.09.

Mayank Agarwal was one of two players retained by PBKS ahead of IPL 2022 auction

Agarwal and left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh were the only two players retained by PBKS ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

During the auction, PBKS picked up Dhawan for ₹8.25 crore, South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for ₹9.25 crore and England all-rounder Liam Livingstone for ₹11.5 crore.

PBKS squad for IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

