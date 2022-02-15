"For me they are 9 out of 10" - Aakash Chopra praises Lucknow Super Giants squad after IPL 2022 mega auction

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra praised the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for their performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction.

In their first ever mega auction, LSG built a good team around captain KL Rahul, Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and uncapped Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. They filled up 21 slots out of the potential 25 members they could have in their squad.

Taking to Twitter to share a video to rate LSG's performance at the IPL 2022 auction, Chopra wrote:

"It's their first ever auction, but @LucknowIPL have aced it in my opinion."

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash It's their first ever auction, but @LucknowIPL have aced it in my opinion. Find out what I have to say about their buys in this clip. #IPLMegaAuction2022 It's their first ever auction, but @LucknowIPL have aced it in my opinion. Find out what I have to say about their buys in this clip. #IPLMegaAuction2022 https://t.co/x9aJCg6HjW

He spoke about how it's difficult for a new team to compete in an auction, as they are building a team from scratch.

"It is said that forming a team in your first auction is very difficult because you have to start from the scratch and there is nothing that you can look back to. There are some franchises who can look back at the decisions that worked for them and there are some who learn from the mistakes and opt for a clean slate," he said in the video.

He went on to say:

"Keeping that in mind, I think Lucknow Super Giants (in their first auction) did a phenomenal job. For me they are 9 on 10."

"There are multifaceted players from 1 to 11" - Aakash Chopra on Lucknow Super Giants squad

Aakash Chopra said that LSG have a lot of options in terms of the majority of their players being handy with both bat and ball.

"Does any team have more all-rounders than them? There are multifaceted players from 1 to 11, or that's what it seems like," he said.

He went on to say:

"Almost all key players can contribute with bat and ball and can be rotated in the batting order. That gives them a lot of depth in batting and the bowling attack also has a lot of variety."

Here is a look at their full squad:

Edited by Parimal