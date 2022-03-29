IPL 2022 Memes: Top 10 funny GT vs LSG memes from today's match

Gujarat Titans opened their IPL 2022 campaign in style with a thrilling victory over the Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, 28 March. In a historic match at the Wankhede Stadium, the Ahmedabad-based franchise emerged victorious by five wickets with two balls to spare.

Rahul Tewatia was the hero for the Gujarat Titans. The former Rajasthan Royals all-rounder remained unbeaten on 40 runs off 24 balls and helped the Titans get off to a winning start. He smashed five fours and two sixes in his match-winning knock.

David Miller and Abhinav Manohar supported Tewatia to perfection. While Miller built a 60-run fifth-wicket partnership with him, Manohar took the pressure off him by smashing three fours in seven balls.

Earlier in the evening, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first. The decision worked in GT's favor as Mohammed Shami and Varun Aaron reduced the Lucknow Super Giants to 29/4. Shami bowled a fiery first spell of 3/10 to give GT the momentum in the powerplay.

Deepak Hooda rebuilt the innings with debutant Ayush Badoni. Both players scored a fifty for the Lucknow-based franchise and took the team's score past 100. A 13-ball 21 from Krunal Pandya helped LSG set a 158-run target for the Gujarat Titans.

LSG started well with the ball as Dushmantha Chameera dismissed Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar in the powerplay. Hardik and Matthew Wade then stabilized the innings with a 57-run third-wicket partnership. Tewatia and co. then took over and helped them cross the finish line.

GT vs LSG IPL 2022 memes

The cricket universe enjoyed the battle between the two new franchises in IPL 2022. Social media was abuzz with some hilarious memes related to the match. Here are the top 10 meme posts.

Sai @akakrcb6 You have taken Bishoni from me... I have recommended Shami to GT. How is my monster stroke, KL Rahul : You have taken Bishoni from me... I have recommended Shami to GT. How is my monster stroke, KL Rahul : https://t.co/LIGe5KPeV0

Edited by Aditya Singh