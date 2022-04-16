"MI fans were hoping for 6th trophy, but got 6 straight losses instead!" - Twitter trolls Mumbai Indians and their fans after loss against LSG in IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians (MI) just don't seem to find momentum as, for the first time in their history, they have lost their first six games of the season. The Men in Blue and Gold once again fell short in a marathon chase, this time by 18 runs against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday.

Despite a stunning 100 from KL Rahul, the pitch was good for batting and the target of 200 was still within the reach of a formidable Mumbai Indians batting line-up. However, they lost wickets at crucial junctures in the game and there was too much in the end for Kieron Pollard to do.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see the Mumbai Indians in such a horrible situation after the success that they have had over the past decade. Some also took the opportunity to troll the five-time IPL champions for not being able to win even a single game so far.

Here are some of the reactions:

Rohit, Ishan's form once again hurt Mumbai Indians

Mumbai needed a solid start from their openers to get a headstart in the chase. Rohit Sharma once again looked in good touch, but was caught behind through a soft dismissal.

The in-form Dewald Brevis then joined Ishan Kishan at the crease and went berserk from ball one. Brevis hit a scintillating 31 off just 13 deliveries to bring their chase back on track.

But just as he threatened to take the game away from LSG, Avesh Khan struck. Kishan soon departed and the Mumbai Indians were in a spot of bother at 57/3. Once again, the dependable duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma stabilized Mumbai's chase and added 64 runs for the fourth wicket.

When Pollard arrived at the crease, it looked like he, along with Yadav, would take their team to their first win. However, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi dismissed the 31-year-old and it was all down to Pollard to play a miraculous knock.

The 34-year-old did hit a few lusty blows and got some support from Jaydev Unadkat. But too much was left to be done as the Mumbai Indians succumbed to their sixth consecutive loss.

It is safe to say that the five-time IPL champions might already have started thinking about next season as they look to be virtually out of the race to the playoffs.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee