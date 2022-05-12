“No better place to try and blood a youngster” - Michael Vaughan on CSK vs MI clash in IPL 2022

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has urged the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) to try out some youngsters when the two sides meet in the IPL 2022 match on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He opined that the high-pressure game would be a perfect opportunity for the teams to test some of the talent on the bench.

MI became the first team to be eliminated from the IPL 2022 playoff race. They have four points from 11 matches. CSK have done slightly better. They have eight points after 11 wins but their qualification hopes are hanging by a thread.

Previewing the Mumbai-Chennai clash, Vaughan said that irrespective of the rankings, the match would still be a big one for both sides, considering the history of the rivalry. He told Cricbuzz:

“It’s a great spectacle. Whatever the kind of CSK, MI rankings are, it’s very rare that they are in this situation. It’s still a big game of cricket. No better way or place to try and blood a youngster than in a big game like this. MS Dhoni as captain. Will he be captain next year? Use it for a younger player to play under Dhoni for one game. Same with Rohit Sharma.”

The former England cricketer further stated that MI and CSK can utilize their remaining matches to try and build a team for the future. Vaughan said:

“The game is well worth watching. Both the teams will go for it. I just wonder whether it’s worth both franchises just trying to pick up two youngsters that they feel might be part next year and the year after, and give them games.”

When Mumbai and Chennai met during the first half of IPL 2022, the latter won the contest in a last-ball thriller that saw Dhoni smashing an unbeaten 28 off 13.

“Don’t understand why you wouldn’t give these youngsters a couple of games” - Vaughan on CSK all-rounder Hangargekar

Following his U19 World Cup exploits, all-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar was picked up by CSK at the auction for ₹1.5 crore. However, he hasn’t played a single match despite Chennai’s struggles in the tournament.

Expressing surprise at the team selection policy, Vaughan commented:

“I just don’t understand why you wouldn’t give these youngsters a couple of games of IPL experience. You never know, they might just come in and take to it. If they get a start, you have your player for the next year. I don’t quite see why you’d play all your senior players. You can’t do anything in this year’s IPL. What you can do is find 1-2 players.”

Hangargekar came up with a couple of handy performances in the U-19 World Cup. He hammered an unbeaten 39 off 17 against Ireland and claimed two for 8 in the match against Uganda.

Also Read: IPL 2022: "Pitches were different then" - Piyush Chawla explains Moeen Ali's turnaround

Edited by Samya Majumdar