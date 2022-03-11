"Might make teams skeptical about looking in their direction" - Aakash Chopra on English players' withdrawal from IPL 2022 

Former Indian player Aakash Chopra believes that the likes of Jason Roy and Alex Hales pulling out of the impending 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) could result in franchises thinking twice before signing English cricketers.

Following news of Alex Hales' withdrawal from IPL 2022 citing bio-bubble fatigue, Chopra took to his Twitter account to question the move. He mentioned that both Hales and Roy were aware of what was in store for them when they registered for the auction and wrote:

"English players pulling out from the IPL citing bubble-fatigue issues…after making themselves available knowing fully well what they were signing up for… might make the IPL teams skeptical about looking in their direction in the future."

It is worth mentioning that both English players have withdrawn from this year's cash-rich league due to bio-bubble fatigue. Roy was picked up by the Gujarat Titans for ₹2 crores while Kolkata Knight Riders had spent ₹1.5 crores to rope in Hales at last month's mega-auction.

Hales had also pulled out of the latest edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022) after playing seven matches. However, he did return to represent Islamabad United for the playoffs.

Kolkata Knight Riders name Aaron Finch as Alex Hales' replacement for IPL 2022

Kolkata have added Australia's T20 World Cup-winning captain Aaron Finch to their roster for IPL 2022. The swashbuckling opener will replace England's Alex Hales in their squad for the season.

Finch made his IPL debut in 2010 and has played 87 matches so far in the competition. He has 2005 runs to his name at an average of 25.38 and a strike rate of 127.71.

Interestingly, KKR will be the ninth team that Finch will play for in the league, the most by any player in the tournament's history. His last appearance in the IPL came in 2020 when he turned out for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

