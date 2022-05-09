“Prithvi Shaw’s absence is affecting the team” - Mohammad Kaif feels too many off-field issues plaguing DC in IPL 2022

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif reckons that COVID-related issues in the Delhi Capitals (DC) camp have affected the team’s IPL 2022 campaign. He pointed to the absence of opener Prithvi Shaw, who had to be hospitalized due to fever and was unavailable for the crucial match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, 8 May.

Chennai hammered Delhi by 91 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Bowling first, DC conceded 208 for six as the bowlers failed to make an impact. The Capitals were then bowled out for just 117 in 17.4 overs.

Analyzing Delhi’s defeat, Kaif told Sportskeeda that persistent off-field problems could possibly have a role to play in the franchise’s inconsistent performances. He explained:

“Delhi have been hit with a few issues. There have been COVID-related problems. A few players are unwell. Prithvi Shaw’s absence is also affecting the team because he is a retained player. With him not there, Delhi have struggled a bit.”

The former middle-order batter added that Delhi’s overdependence on David Warner is also hurting the team. He said:

“Overall, I feel they are depending a lot on David Warner. It’s almost like when Warner scores, the team wins. In the previous match, he did well and the team won the game. This will need to change.”

The Australian opener has hammered 375 runs in nine matches at an average of 53.75 and a strike rate of 156.90. He was dismissed for 19 on Sunday against CSK.

“Way they lost, very difficult to make comebacks from such situations” - Kaif on DC’s qualification chances

The 41-year-old asserted that Delhi can still qualify for the playoffs if they win their remaining three IPL 2022 matches. However, he admitted that the task would be very difficult considering their manner of defeat against Chennai. Kaif concluded:

“Delhi still have three matches to go. If they win all three, they will stay in the qualification race as they will finish on 16 points. Of course, it also depends on how the other teams play. But the way they lost, it is very difficult to make comebacks from such situations. As a team, self-doubts creep in after such defeats. Fans will be really disappointed as they would not have expected such an effort.”

DC are presently fifth in the points table, having registered five wins and six losses from 11 matches.

