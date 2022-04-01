IPL 2022: MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir catch up after the CSK-LSG match

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni was seen catching up with his old teammate Gautam Gambhir after the game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Dhoni could be seen with a smile on his face during his conversation with Gambhir, bringing delight to the fans, given the seemingly bitter relations between them. On several occasions earlier, the former Indian opener has openly criticised the wicket-keeper batter on several issues.

Gambhir, who himself is a two-time IPL winning captain, is currently with the Lucknow-based franchise as their mentor. Irrespective of the result of the game, seeing this duo, which helped India lift the World Cup in 2011 with their match-winning knocks, was a great sight for the aficionados.

In this game, the Super Giants registered their first-ever victory in the IPL. They defeated the Super Kings by six wickets, with three balls to spare, while chasing a mammoth 211-run target.

MS Dhoni finds back his lost mojo with the bat

MS Dhoni batting against the Lucknow Super Giants

Dhoni, who has had his fair share of struggles with the bat in the last few years, has started this season on a high note. Having relieved himself of the captaincy burden, the 40-year-old seems to be enjoying his time out in the middle. He has played two good knocks in the first two matches of this season.

MSD looked slightly rusty to start off in the opening game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and couldn't get going initially against the spinners. However, as the game went on, the wicket-keeper batter showed his skills and made best use of his experience to notch up a half-century.

He scored an unbeaten 50 off 38 balls in the game and helped CSK reach a respectable total, albeit not enough to help his team win the game.

In the latest game against the Lucknow team, he started off with a six on his first ball. Dhoni raced away to an unbeaten 16 from only 6 balls and helped CSK get past the 200-run mark.

With Dhoni providing the fans a few glimpses from the past, the fans would hope that he'll continue with the good work and help CSK get back on track.

