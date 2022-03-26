"MS Dhoni might not be playing all the games" - Deep Dasgupta analyses CSK's changing of the guard

While the cricket world is still smarting from MS Dhoni’s captaincy relinquishment, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta put it down to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend not playing all the matches in IPL 2022 starting today.

Just two days before CSK’s IPL opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a press release from the franchise confirmed that the legendary skipper handed over the reins to Ravindra Jadeja. Dasgupta, though, stated it was all along expected lines.

“I was expecting this, to be honest. I don’t think it came out of the blue. Because in my head, I am certain that MSD might not be playing all the games. That’s the reason I was expecting this to happen. And obviously, when you look at that squad, the name that pops out for me is Jaddu. So I am not surprised at all,” the former wicketkeeper-batter said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

He further opined that Dhoni might have dropped a hint to Jadeja previously – either when CSK finalised their retained players or when they assembled in Surat earlier this month for the preparatory camp.

“I am sure he would have. One of the key reasons for his success as a leader has been the fact that he’s been very clear about what he wants from his players. So I am sure he’d have given clarity to everyone around him in terms of what his plans are and also as a leader and a head of that group,” Deep Dasgupta, who is part of the IPL 2022 commentary panel, remarked.

Jadeja (16 crore) getting retained for a higher price than MS Dhoni (12 crore) was definitely a sign of things to come. But were CSK looking at other captain options, given Jadeja’s limited experience in that department?

“CSK are more like a family. Even if there was some guy who was more important in the side – there would be very few in world cricket who would be more important than Jaddu – but having said that, you can always speak to Jaddu about bringing someone into the family from outside. It’s the advantage of a really close unit like CSK, the communication becomes easy, you don’t have to beat around the bush and be very straightforward,” Dasgupta asserted.

Out of the 219 matches CSK played in the IPL thus far, MS Dhoni led 213 times while Suresh Raina took charge in six of those. The World Cup-winning skipper boasts a win percentage of 61.55 with 130 wins under his belt.

"There has to be some reason why MS Dhoni was retained" - Deep Dasgupta

In 220 IPL games, MS Dhoni has aggregated 4,746 runs at an average of 39.55 and strike-rate 135.83 [Credits: CSK]

Ravindra Jadeja, though, would be captaining for the very first time in what will be his 277th T20 game. In fact, the last professional match he led in was at the Under-19 Vinoo-Mankad Trophy in the 2007-08 season.

It will be a rude awakening for the CSK faithful to see Jadeja walk out for toss and not their skipper supreme. But more difficult will be for the 33-year-old to fill those colossal boots and re-paint the CSK skipper image in people’s minds.

Deep Dasgupta believes the No. 1 Test all-rounder’s communication skills will be put to test. Jadeja faces the arduous task of making the players buy into his philosophy. He might even take a small detour around Dhoni’s path to success, even as his predecessor would be the constant guiding force from behind the stumps.

“It is a huge franchise, but he is not alien to pressure. He’s had that pressure while playing for both CSK and India, so that’s not a problem for him. He handles it really well as a player, but the challenge would be how he handles as a leader. Yes MS is still there and he’s going to be a very, very important figure in that dressing room.

But everyone is a little different – as much as you want to keep the same thing, everyone’s style is a little different. So slowly and steadily, the challenge would be to impose his style to a certain extent without really messing around with the ethos of the franchise,” Dasgupta told Sportskeeda.

While lauding Jadeja’s analytical mind, Dasgupta highlighted the need to be competent at handling individuals – both at a personal level and in a team.

“He’s extremely cricket-smart. My reading is, his cricketing mind is right up there. So him handling those cricketing issues, I don’t have a doubt about that. What will be interesting to see are his man-management skills,” he added.

But he certainly won’t feel like a fish out of water due to his association with the franchise since 2012. Echoing similar sentiments, Dasgupta acknowledged that tactical acumen becomes a prerequisite only while being appointed captain of a new side.

“He’s been a senior member of all the teams that he plays for – whether it’s Saurashtra, CSK or India. He’s been around for a while, he’s well respected, obviously one of the top players in world cricket now. And as far as the other important thing, for franchises, is the continuity part – in terms of the same philosophy, gameplan. Jaddu has been part of CSK for 8 years, he knows the whole system inside out, how things work and everything.

“As much as it is important, I don’t think captaincy experience is of much necessity to be honest. It’s a different issue if you are becoming the captain of a new franchise, then obviously, you need to have those skillsets. But if it’s the same franchise that you’ve been a part for so long, it won’t be a problem. And also, if you look at the team, it’s almost the same team without too many changes,” the 44-year-old elaborated.

“But still I haven’t left behind, huh,” were MS Dhoni's final words before going to collect his fourth IPL crown last season. That kept the flames burning in the hearts of the ‘Yellow Army’. But now with the decision to keep his most powerful weapon, that is, captaincy, aside, all the candles are on borrowed time. How long do we have, though?

“It boils down to how he feels. He knows what to do and he’s somebody who always had a plan. So I am sure he’s got a plan for this as well. There has to be some reason why he was retained, I am sure there is a bigger picture in place,” Deep Dasgupta concluded.

How much ever uncanny his decision-making may look, MS Dhoni’s decisions always instilled hope. Add to that his farsightedness. As long as he is around, there will always be something to look forward to.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table at Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Prasen Moudgal

LIVE POLL Q. Was the time ripe for MS Dhoni to step down as captain? Yes No 1 votes so far