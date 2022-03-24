IPL 2022: "God realized Ranji sir is getting old so he created Sir Ravindra Jadeja" - MS Dhoni's old tweets go viral after CSK captaincy change

Some of MS Dhoni's fascinating old Tweets went viral on Thursday after he handed over the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja.

The posts are mostly from April 2013 and look like subtle, light-hearted digs at the all-rounder. The legendary former captain repeatedly referred to Jadeja as "Sir," making hilarious jokes in the process. He labeled Jadeja a natural heir to legendary actor Rajinikanth, exaggerating the southpaw's fielding and batting abilities and how his daily mistakes are "inventions" with pending patents.

Here are the Tweets:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni @msdhoni God realised RAJNI sir is getting old so he created sir ravindra jadeja God realised RAJNI sir is getting old so he created sir ravindra jadeja

Mahendra Singh Dhoni @msdhoni When you give Sir Ravindra Jadeja one ball to get 2 runs he will win it with one ball to spare !! When you give Sir Ravindra Jadeja one ball to get 2 runs he will win it with one ball to spare !!

Mahendra Singh Dhoni @msdhoni Sir jadeja doesn't run to take the catch but the ball finds him and lands on his hand Sir jadeja doesn't run to take the catch but the ball finds him and lands on his hand

Mahendra Singh Dhoni @msdhoni Sir jadeja once wanted to make a silt mountain to play as a kid now v all call it mt. Everest Sir jadeja once wanted to make a silt mountain to play as a kid now v all call it mt. Everest

Mahendra Singh Dhoni @msdhoni If ever Rajni sir had to face sir jadeja's bowling,the battle would be known as CLASH OF THE TITANS If ever Rajni sir had to face sir jadeja's bowling,the battle would be known as CLASH OF THE TITANS

Mahendra Singh Dhoni @msdhoni Wen sir jadeja drives his jeep, his jeep remains still and road moves and wen he goes in to bat the pavillion moves to the wkt Wen sir jadeja drives his jeep, his jeep remains still and road moves and wen he goes in to bat the pavillion moves to the wkt

Mahendra Singh Dhoni @msdhoni Whenever sir jadeja makes an error its an invention and on a daily basis v get plenty of those,all patent pending Whenever sir jadeja makes an error its an invention and on a daily basis v get plenty of those,all patent pending

Unlike today, the 40-year-old used to be quite active on social media in his early days as captain. Interestingly, these tweets were all put up during IPL 2013 which was good for Jadeja at CSK as he picked up 13 wickets at an average of 24.84.

In a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 13, 2013, Jadeja was on strike with CSK requiring two runs off the final ball. The left-hander holed a catch to the third-man, but RP Singh's delivery turned out to be a no-ball. That evening, the keeper-batter tweeted about Jadeja's ability to win last-ball thrillers "with a ball to spare".

The title "sir" was mostly used negatively or sarcastically for the 33-year-old until 2013. But Jadeja soon made it a mark of appreciation by putting up a Player of the Series performance at the 2013 Champions Trophy and then rising to be one of the best all-rounders in the world.

MS Dhoni felt it is the right time to hand over captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja: CSK CEO

Jadeja will only be the third player to lead CSK after Dhoni and Raina. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that considering Jadeja's prime form, the former captain felt it was the "right time" to step down.

Viswanathan said:

"He felt it is the right time to hand over the captaincy to Jaddu. He feels Jaddu is also in prime form of his career and it is the ideal time for him lead CSK. What will be good for the franchise must be [in the] back of his mind."

From taking digs at him on Twitter to choosing him as his successor, CSK, Dhoni and Jadeja have come a long way.

Edited by Samya Majumdar