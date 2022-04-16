"Mumbai don't get up from sleep until they lose 5-6 games"- Shoaib Akhtar predicts MI to bounce back against LSG in IPL 2022

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar believes the Mumbai Indians (MI) will finally get their first win of the season against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday.

The five-time IPL champions are at the bottom of the points table, having lost all five games so far. However, Akhtar is of the opinion that MI have bounced back from similar situations in the past and are capable of doing the same again.

Speaking to Sportskeeda on the show 'SK Match ki Baat', here's what Shoaib Akhtar had to say about MI's campaign:

"Mumbai don't get up from their sleep until they lose 5-6 games. We have seen in so many IPLs that they have made a comeback towards the backend. They have a very good management and although they might have made some mistakes in the auction, I predict that they will start to make a comeback."

Wish one among Gujarat or Lucknow make it to the finals: Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar has been impressed with the way the two new IPL teams LSG and Gujarat Titans (GT) have performed so far.

Despite being new to the league, both teams have started the season well and are looking good to finish in the playoffs spots.

The 46-year-old feels the fearlessness with which players from these teams have expressed themselves is what has helped them perform well.

He is hopeful that at least one of the two teams will make it to the final of IPL 2022. On this, Akhtar stated:

"These new teams have a point to prove. We are new but we aren't kids. We have been bought by spending close to a million dollars. I wish that one among Gujarat or Lucknow make it to the finals."

After a disappointing loss against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last game, LSG will be keen to get back to winning ways. However, MI will be hungry to prove a point and are likely to give a stern test to KL Rahul and his men.

