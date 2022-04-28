Watch: Muttiah Muralitharan loses his cool during GT vs SRH game in IPL 2022

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, the spin-bowling and strategic coach of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), lost his cool during the game against Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2022. The two sides faced off at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, April 27.

In the 20th over of the second innings, Kane Williamson handed the ball over to Marco Jansen to defend 22 runs. However, the Protea cricketer failed to hold onto his nerves and gave away some freebies to the opposition.

Thus, the equation was down to nine runs required off two deliveries. At that point, Jansen bowled a low full-toss outside the off-stump which Rashid Khan sliced away for a maximum.

Muttiah Muralitharan didn't seem too happy with the execution of this delivery and didn't mince his words. He could be seen agitated in the dugout, venting his frustration out.

"I have never seen Muttiah Muralitharan this angry."

Umran Malik's maiden five-wicket haul goes in vain as he finds no support from other bowlers

Having lost the toss for the first time this season, the Sunrisers Hyderabad were put into bat first by the Titans. Aided by half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram and a six-ball 25 from Shashank Singh, they put up a massive 195 runs on the board.

With their bowling attack being one of the best this season, it seemed as if SRH had a great chance of a victory at the halfway mark.

However, Wriddhiman Saha had other plans and provided the Gujarat-based franchise with an electric start with a 38-ball 68. However, Umran Malik's brilliance put breaks on GT's run flow as the 22-year-old picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in the IPL. Malik conceded only 25 runs in four overs and provided the team with a great opportunity to bag two points.

But the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Marco Jansen failed to live up to the mark and succumbed under pressure.

Rahul Tewatia (40* off 21 balls) and Rashid Khan (31* off 11 balls) provided Gujarat with a memorable five-wicket win as the team managed to rise to the top spot in the points table.

