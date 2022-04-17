"My main man" - GT skipper Hardik Pandya catches up with MS Dhoni ahead of crucial game against CSK

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya recently shared heartwarming pictures with MS Dhoni ahead of his team's much-awaited clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Both Pandya and MS Dhoni share a great camaraderie off the field and have often been spotted hanging out together. The talismanic all-rounder seemed all smiles as he caught up with the veteran wicketkeeper at the team hotel.

Hardik Pandya captioned the post:

"My main man ❤️🧿".

Meanwhile, there were a lot of question marks regarding Pandya's fitness prior to the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). However, the 28-year-old has silenced his critics with his inspiring all-round performances.

The swashbuckling batter has amassed 228 runs from five appearances in this year's cash-rich league. He has slammed two stunning half-centuries in the latest edition and has a magnificent batting average of 76.00.

Much to the delight of fans, Pandya has also resumed his bowling. He has managed to pick up four wickets in IPL 2022 at an impressive economy rate of 7.57.

Hardik Pandya-led GT to lock horns with CSK on Sunday

The Gujarat-based side will battle it out against the Chennai Super Kings in the 29th match of IPL 2022. The MCA Stadium in Pune will host the encounter between the two star-studded lineups. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM (IST) this evening.

The two teams have had contrasting starts to the season. With just one loss from five games, GT are comfortably placed at the top of the points table. CSK, on the other hand, are languising at the penultimate spot in the standings with one win from five fixtures.

The clash between GT and CSK promises to be a high-octange one as both sides look to go all guns blazing in an attempt to secure two crucial points.

