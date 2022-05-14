"Nice to see him go and be at the Wankhede Stadium for the first time" - Tim David on his father cheering for him from the stands

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tim David's father Rod David was recently seen cheering for the player from the stands during the team's clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

In a video shared by MI on social media, Tim David spoke about his experience of playing at the Wankhede Stadium. He also mentioned that it was his dad's first time at the venue and he was recently excited about it.

He said:

"Yeah, dad just got out of quarantine. He has come, and he is pretty excited. So it's nice to see him go and be at the Wankhede Stadium for the first time. This is the first time that I've played here and this is obviously a big game, MI and CSK. The noise is awesome. So yeah, it's a great feeling.

Watch the full video here:

Meanwhile, the Mumbai-based side dazzled the home crowd with a comprehensive victory over the defending champions Chennai on Thursday. MI bowlers bundled CSK out for a platry score of 97. They chased down the total comfortably in the 15th over to secure a stunning 5-wicket win.

David chipped in with an unbeaten knock of 17 off just 7 deliveries. The power-hitter slammed two sixes in his innings and helped his side cross the line with ease.

Tim David in IPL 2022

The Singaporean-Australian has featured in several franchise-based T20 leagues across the globe. He has proved his mettle in the shortest format with his swashbuckling batting performances in those competitions.

The right-hander was picked up by MI at the IPL 2022 auction for a whopping ₹8.25 crore. He has 106 runs to his name from his six appearances so far this season. He has a fantastic strike rate of 185.96 along with an impressive batting average of 35.33 in this year's cash-rich league.

Edited by Diptanil Roy