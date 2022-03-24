"They appear to have a weak bowling attack" - Nikhil Chopra on Delhi Capitals' bowlers ahead of IPL 2022 

Former India cricketer Nikhil Chopra believes the Delhi Capitals (DC) lack a strike bowler in the absence of Anrich Nortje. The fitness status of the Proteas bowler is yet to be known following his injury prior to the home series against India.

The franchise retained the speedster and Axar Patel, letting go of Kagiso Rabada in the process. They built a new-look bowling attack comprising Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Lungi Ngidi.

Noting that the Delhi Capitals lack pace in their bowling unit, Nikhil Chopra said on the Khelneeti podcast:

"If Shami and Ferguson are available throughout, then they form a good pair for Gujarat Titans. Even Lucknow Super Giants have a good bowling attack. However, Delhi Capitals appears to have a weak bowling attack. They do not have an out-and-out strike bowler."

"Pretty much all their pacers apart from Nortje operate at 120-130 kmph. Delhi lacks a bowler like Bumrah, who is a match-winner with his 24 balls. LSG and GT have good balanced bowling units with their experience and pace," he added.

The 2020 IPL finalists had one of the most well-rounded bowling attacks in the tournament. Their dominance in the league stage of the tournament over the course of the last two editions was primarily due to their pace trio of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan.

Delhi Capitals expect Anrich Nortje to be available from April 7

The South African bowler made his way to India for the tournament after not being named in the squad for the home series against Bangladesh. He is currently serving a mandatory three-day quarantine and is expected to be fully fit for the Capitals' third match of the campaign.

The Rishabh Pant-led team will take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the DY Patil Stadium on April 7, according to the IPL 2022 schedule.

"Gujarat Titans have a strong, well-rounded bowling attack" - Rajkumar Sharma

Led by Mohammad Shami and Rashid Khan, the Gujarat Titans built a proficient bowling attack at the IPL 2022 mega auction last month.

Hailing Rashid Khan as the best bowler in the shortest format of the game, he said:

"Gujarat Titans have a strong, well-rounded bowling attack. Rashid Khan is an ideal bowler for T20 cricket, he is the best, there is no doubt about that. They have plenty of all-rounders as well. Jason Roy will be a huge miss though. With their bowling attack, they can restrict any team to a low score."

Gujarat Titans (GT) will play their inaugural IPL contest against fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium on March 28.

