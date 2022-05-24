"Not many people want to do that job" - RCB's Mike Hesson on Harshal Patel's death-over specialist role

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Director of Cricket Operations has lauded Harshal Patel for his inspiring performances with the ball in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

In a video shared by RCB on social media, Mike Hesson pointed out that not many bowlers are comfortable with the role of a death-over specialist. He added that Harshal Patel enjoys bowling at the backend and relishes the challenge.

Hesson said:

"Harshal Patel has done what we know he can do. He creates pressure and takes wickets. He loves the death overs. Not many people put their hands up and say I want to do that job."

Meanwhile, Patel has done a fine job for his side in this year's cash-rich league. The right-arm pacer has picked up 18 wickets from his 13 appearances so far and has an impressive economy rate of 7.68.

"The wickets that he has got have been critical" - Mike Hesson on RCB spinner Wanindu Hasaranga

The Sri Lankan leg spinner has emerged as one of the top performers for RCB this year. The crafty bowler has often provided his team with breakthroughs in crunch situations.

Hesson said that the bowling all-rounder's ability to pick up wickets in the middle-overs has benefitted the side immensely.

He added:

"Wanindu Hasaranga has been exceptional in terms of those middle-over wickets for us. You can only control the backend of the innings if you take wickets in the middle and the wickets that he has got have been critical."

With 24 wickets to his name, Hasaranga is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022. The 24-year-old will be key for Faf du Plessis and Co. during the playoffs as they look to make it to the all-important final.

Hesson also praised Josh Hazlewood's efforts with the ball and highlighted how he has made a significant contribution by taking important wickets. He said:

"Josh Hazlewood shows experience and is a banker. He's got big wickets for us and has shown his skills in the death overs as well."

The Bangalore-based side are scheduled to take on the Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator clash on Wednesday, May 25. The knockout fixture will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava